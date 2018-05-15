NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
IRCTC Special Tourist Trains: From Bharat Darshan To Buddhist Circuit Train (In PICS)

Maharajas Express, Bharat Darshan tourist train, Buddhist Circuit Tourist train, among others are some of the popular tourist trains.

Services | | Updated: May 15, 2018 17:26 IST
IRCTC's special tourist train covers important religious and leisure destinations.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is offering special tourist trains which cover important religious and leisure destinations under diverse tour circuits across the country. Maharajas Express, Bharat Darshan tourist train, Steam Express, Buddhist Circuit Tourist train, Gangtok Darjeeling Holiday special train, among others are some of the popular tourist trains, as mentioned on the official website of IRCTC Tourism. Passengers can book tickets of the tour offered by these tourist trains from IRCTC Tourism website (irctctourism.com) or tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices or regional offices. (Also read: IRCTC Offers 6-Day Flight Tour Package To SriLanka. Fares Start From Rs. 47,600)

Maharajas Express:
 
maharajas express
(Maharajas Express is a kilometer long with fourteen mentors.)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) operated Maharajas' Express train is one of the world's leading luxury tour trains in India. The Maharajas' Express train started in the month of March in 2010 and is considered as the costliest train on the earth, according to Maharajas Express website. It has 23 huge carriages and runs on five circuits, covering over 12 famous destinations of India. The train is a kilometer long with fourteen mentors, which combine lodges and suites. It features five carriages for deluxe cabins, six for junior suites, two for suites and one for a grand presidential suite. (Also read: IRCTC Offer: This SBI Card Offers "Free" Train Tickets!)

Bharat Darshan tourist train

IRCTC Tourism-operated 'Bharat Darshan' tourist train is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour trains. Bharat Darshan special tourist train covers important religious and leisure destinations of the country. Initially this train was termed as 'Village on Wheels'. The first 'Village on Wheels' train was operated on November 29, 2004 after it was announced in the 'Rail Budget' speech. IRCTC has been running several 'Bharat Darshan' trains on pan-India basis at a starting price of Rs. 900 (exclusive of taxes) per passenger per day.

Buddhist Circuit tourist train
 
buddhist circuit tourist train irctc
(The Buddhist Circuit tour starts on several occasions in September​.)

Buddhist Circuit Tourist train is an exclusive AC tourist train that covers destinations including Bodhgaya (Bihar), Nalanda (Bihar), Rajgir (Bihar), Varanasi (UP), Lumbini (Nepal) and Sarvasti (UP). While most of the journey is covered by train comprising AC First Class and AC Two-Tier seat options, parts of the tour are covered by road, according to the IRCTC tourism website. Passengers can board the tour either on a full-tour basis or a per-night basis. Different charges have been set for both the modes. In rupee terms, the tour costs Rs. 10,725 per guest per day, and Rs. 75,075 per guest for the full tour, according to IRCTC. (Also read: IRCTC Online Train Ticket Booking: No Extra Charge For This Service​)

Gangtok Darjeeling holiday special train

Gangtok Darjeeling holiday special train is an AC special tourist train which offers an all-inclusive tour package covering important tourist places in the country and has been specially designed for LTC clients also. This train offers 11 nights and 12 days tour package at a starting price of Rs 44,400. The destinations covered are Arakku Valley, Borra Caves, Gangtok , Changu,  Darjeeling,  Tiger Hill and Kolkata.

Comments
Steam Express
 
steam express
(Full package cost has to be paid at the time of booking in case of Steam Express.)

IRCTC operated Steam Express offers 1 day to and fro journey between Delhi and Rewari at a starting price of Rs 3,402. The heritage train comprising of steam Locomotive + 1WFCRR + 1WCR + 1SLR is hauled by the steam locomotive between Dellhi Cantt. and Rewari. The return trip from Rewari to Delhi is operated by Diesel traction.



