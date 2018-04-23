Indian Railways Saloon Charter: Ticket Prices, Schedule, Duration And Other Details (PICS Inside)

Here are the key features of Indian Railways saloon charter:
1. The Indian Railways saloon charters travel on these circuits- Delhi and Agra, Jaipur and Delhi. The total duration taken is 3 nights and 4days. 6 to 8 persons can accommodate in one saloon charter. The tentative costing is Rs 1.70 lakhs per coach.
2. Every saloon charter has two AC exclusive bedrooms with bathroom, spacious lining room and well equipped kitchenette.
3. There is a master bedroom which consists of twin bedroom with the comfort like a hotel.
4. There are additional two beds available as in AC 1 coupe.
5. Comfortable sofas, multi-channel TC, dining table with chairs are also available.
6. Indian railways saloon charters are fully equipped with required utensils, hot water sink, refrigerator, RO purified water etc.
7. A window trailing cabin is also available where one can sit and enjoy the outside beauty while the train is moving. 46 comfortable chairs are also provided for comfortable sitting.