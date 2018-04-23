Indian Railways Saloon Charter: Ticket Prices, Schedule, Duration And Other Details (PICS Inside) Indian Railways saloon coach is just like a 'moving house' having two exclusive bedrooms with attached bathroom, a large living cum dining room.

Indian Railways in association with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offer exclusive travel experience in saloon charters to destination of choice. According to the official portal of IRCTC tourism, the journey in saloon charter is a unique life time experience. Indian Railways saloon coach is just like a 'moving house' having two exclusive bedrooms with attached bathroom, a large living cum dining room. It is an ideal choice for those who seek privacy and exclusivity while travelling in a group/family. Adequate space and facilities available for meetings while on the move. Incentive trips and destination weddings are also available, said IRCTC tourism.1. The Indian Railways saloon charters travel on these circuits- Delhi and Agra, Jaipur and Delhi. The total duration taken is 3 nights and 4days. 6 to 8 persons can accommodate in one saloon charter. The tentative costing is Rs 1.70 lakhs per coach.2. Every saloon charter has two AC exclusive bedrooms with bathroom, spacious lining room and well equipped kitchenette.3. There is a master bedroom which consists of twin bedroom with the comfort like a hotel.4. There are additional two beds available as in AC 1 coupe.5. Comfortable sofas, multi-channel TC, dining table with chairs are also available.6. Indian railways saloon charters are fully equipped with required utensils, hot water sink, refrigerator, RO purified water etc. 7. A window trailing cabin is also available where one can sit and enjoy the outside beauty while the train is moving. 46 comfortable chairs are also provided for comfortable sitting.