Need Confirmation On Waitlisted Train Ticket? This Railways Option Is For You

Indian Railways offers Vikalp scheme for waitlisted passengers as an option to provide confirmed berth in an alternate train. The passengers can exercise the Vikalp option for getting shifted to a train up to 72 hours of scheduled departure of original train in which waitlisted ticket was booked, said Indian Railways on its portal- indianrailways.gov.in. The option is available for both online and offline booking. Online passengers can avail the facility on IRCTC's (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) official website or app. No extra charges are taken from passenger or any refund is provided for difference of fare.

Here are key things to know about railway's Vikalp scheme:

1. Vikalp scheme is applicable to all passengers getting the status of waiting list at the time of booking irrespective of booking quota and concession, said Indian Railways.

2. All the passengers booked under the scheme are given an option for getting alternate accommodation irrespective of the fact whether the boarding/ destination station of the passenger are originating/terminating/roadside station.

3. Vikalp opted passengers who remain fully waitlisted after charting are only be considered for allotment in the alternate train, said Indian Railways.

4. Either all passengers of a PNR (Passenger Name Record) or none are transferred to alternate train in same class.

5. The passenger can be considered for shifting to a train leaving from any station amongst the cluster of stations defined by Railways based on the convenience of the passengers to a station serving the destination station on the same analogy.

6. Waitlisted passengers of original train are not allowed to board the original train if allotted alternate accommodation. Passengers once provided alternate accommodation in alternate train are treated as normal passengers in alternate train and are eligible for upgradation.

7. When a Vikalp opted passenger opts to cancel, after he/she has been given an alternate accommodation, he/she is treated as confirmed passenger and the cancellation rules apply accordingly.

8. No refund for difference of fare between the original train and the alternate train, including Tatkal charges, if any, is given to reallocated passengers.

9. Once a Vikalp passenger has been allotted alternate accommodation, journey modification is not permitted.

10. When a passenger who has been allotted alternate accommodation has not performed his journey in the alternate train, he can claim for refunds by filing a TDR (Ticket Deposit Request) request.