IRCTC Rolls Out Mobile App Utsonmobile To Book Unreserved Tickets

Indian Railways' ticketing arm IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has introduced a mobile application (app), which enables passengers to book and cancel unreserved tickets, among a host of other facilities. One can also issue and renew platform tickets, check the R-wallet balance on the app. In a statement released on Wednesday, the Railways ministry said that the app will also enable issue and renewal of season and platform tickets, check and load R-wallet balance and help maintain user profile management and booking history. (1. The 'utsonmobile' application developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) is available for both Android and Windows smart phones.2. The train passengers can download the utsonmobile app from Google Play Store or Windows store free of charge. At the outset, one has to get himself registered on the app. "First the passenger will get registered by providing his/her mobile number, name, city, default booking train type, class, ticket type, number of passenger and frequently travelling routes."3. After registration, a Railway wallet be created automatically. "Upon successful registration, Railway Wallet (R-Wallet) will be created automatically with zero balance to the passenger. There will be no extra cost for creating R-Wallet," the statement said. 4. The R-Wallet can be recharged either at any of the UTS counter, or through recharge option available in the www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in website.5. No advance ticket booking is allowed since the app is only for unreserved tickets. "The passenger can travel without taking hard copy of the ticket. Whenever ticket checking staff asks for ticket, the passenger will use 'Show Ticket' option in the app," the statement said.