IRCTC Ticket Refund Policy Explained In 5 Brief Points

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers refund of money on online ticket cancellation. Once online cancellation of Indian Railways ticket is confirmed, the refund is credited back to the account used for booking as for normal Internet tickets, said IRCTC on it's official website- irctc.co.in. However, e-ticket cannot be cancelled after chart preparation for normal passenger, added IRCTC. In such a scenario, user can use the online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) filing facility and track refund status of the case through tracking service provided by IRCTC. TDR can be filed as per Railway rules, mentioned IRCTC.

5 things to know about IRCTC online ticket refund:

1. No refund of fare is admissible on the tickets having confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

2. No refund of fare is admissible on RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) e-tickets in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR is not filed online up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

3. No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed tatkal tickets, said IRCTC. For contingent cancellation and waitlisted tatkal ticket cancellations, charges are deducted as per existing railway rules.

4. Partial cancellation of tatkal e-tickets is allowed as per IRCTC rules.

5. If the train is marked as 'cancelled' in PRS (Passenger Reservation System) due to breaches, floods, accidents etc. full refund is permissible in case the ticket is cancelled within three days of the scheduled departure of the train. In case of e-tickets, such cancellations can be done by the customer through Internet, mentioned IRCTC.