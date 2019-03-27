Indian Railways Ticket Reservation Rules: All You Need To Know

Advance reservations are made generally up to 120 days in advance for all classes and all trains.

Indian Railways offers online reservation of tickets via its e-ticketing arm-IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and offline bookings from railway reservation offices and authorised travel agency. The Indian Railway administration reserves seats, berths, compartments, or carriage in accordance with the rules and conditions published in the coaching tariff, according to Indian Railways' website- indianrailways.gov.in. Advance reservations are made generally up to 120 days in advance for all classes and all trains. The period of advance reservation (ARP) is exclusive of the day of departure of the train.

Here are 10 things to know about Indian Railways' ticket reservation:

1. Accommodation cannot be reserved without purchase of necessary journey ticket. No reservation of accommodation is made on provisional basis.

2. Allotment of accommodation is done by the computer as per pre-defined logic. Efforts are made to provide compact accommodation to persons booked under the same PNR (Passenger Name Record) on first come first served basis, according to Indian Railways' website.

3. The minimum age for availing concession is 58 years in case of women senior citizens and concession is 50 per cent in basic fare only. Whereas, minimum age for availing concession is 60 years in case of men senior citizens and element of concession is 40 per cent in basic fare.

4. The ticket reservation charge varies for different classes. Miscellaneous charges like reservation fee, superfast charge, catering charge, GST (Goods and Services Tax) etc. wherever applicable are levied additionally to the base fare of railway tickets, said Indian Railways.

5. Departure time printed on the ticket is indicative for the guidance of the passengers. Passengers must ascertain correct timings from the railway station on the day of journey. Such tickets are printed up to 120 days in advance. Any changes in timing after the issue of ticket cannot be advised, according to Indian Railways' website.

6. Any one of the passenger booked on a PNR for undertaking journey in any class is required to produce any one of the proofs of identity in original during the journey.

7. When berths are reserved for passengers, the intention is to provide sleeping accommodation between 9 PM to 6 AM. During 6 AM to 9 PM, the passengers concerned, if required should make room for other passengers in compartment up to its carrying capacity, according to Indian Railways website.

8. The passengers whose names figure under RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation), are provided reserved sitting accommodation initially and are likely to get berths becoming vacant due to last minutes cancellation of reservation of passengers not turning up in time before the departure of the train, mentioned Indian Railways on its website.

9. The requests for reservation at the reservation counters are accepted up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, after which, the reservation can be done at the current counters only at the stations up to one hour before the scheduled departure of the train and thereafter by the ticket collector/conductor on the platform, if vacant berths/seats are available.

10. If a passenger, for whom a berth or seat has been reserved, does not turn up to 10 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, the railway administration may cancel the accommodation reserved for him and allot it to the passenger on the RAC list/waiting list accordingly on priority, according to Indian Railways' website.

