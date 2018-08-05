Indian Railways Concession Rules For Awardees, War Widows, Medical Professionals, Others

Concessions are admissible only in respect of basic fares, said Indian Railways.

Indian Railways offers concessions on ticket prices to disabled passengers, patients, youths, students, senior citizens, awardees, war widows, farmers, artists and sportspersons, medical professionals, among others. These concessions on fares range from 10 per cent to 100 per cent, as mentioned on Indian Railways' portal- indianrail.gov.in. Only one type of concession is admissible at a time at the choice of passenger and no person is allowed two or more concessions simultaneously. Concessions are admissible only in respect of basic fares, said Indian Railways.

Here are Indian Railways concession rules for awardees, war widows and medical professionals:

1.Indian Railways offers 50 percent concession to men and 60 per cent concession to women in all classes and Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Jan Shatabdi trains also to the recipients of Presidents Police medal for distinguished service and Indian police award for meritorious services, after the age of 60 - traveling for any purpose.

2. Shram Awardees (Industrial Workers awarded the Prime Minister's Shram Award for productivity and innovation) traveling for any purpose can avail 75 per cent concession in second and sleeper class.

3. National Awardee Teachers - honoured with National Award by the president of India for exemplary service in the field of education - traveling for any purpose can avail 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class.

4. Either of the parents accompanying the child recipients of National Bravery Award - traveling for any purpose can get 50 per cent concession in second and sleeper class.

5. Indian Railways also offers 75 per cent concession in second and sleeper class to war widows - traveling for any purpose.

6. Widows of policemen and paramilitary personnel killed in action against terrorists and extremists - traveling for any purpose can avail 75 per cent concession in second and sleeper class.

7. Indian Railways also offers 75 per cent concession to widows of IPFK (Indian Peace Keeping Force) personnel killed in action in Sri Lanka - traveling for any purpose.

8. Widows of defence personnel killed in action against terrorists and extremists- traveling for any purpose can also avail 75 per cent concession in second and sleeper class of trains.

9. Widows of martyrs of operation Vijay in Kargil in 1999 traveling for any purpose are also offered 75 per cent concession by Indian Railways in second and sleeper class.

10. Allopathic doctors traveling for any purpose are offered 10 per cent concession in all classes and Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Jan Shatabdi trains. 25 per cent concession is offered by Indian Railways in second and sleeper class to nurses and midwives travelling during their leave and duty period.

