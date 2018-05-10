IRCTC Offers 7-Day Tour Package To Shirdi From Madurai At Rs 6,615 IRCTC's Shirdi special tour will start from Madurai on June 3, 2018.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) tourism is offering a 6 nights and 7 days package, which will cover Shirdi-Pandaripur-Mantralayam. The package is under 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train' which covers all the important tourist places in the country, said the tourism arm of Indian railways on its official website -- irctctourism.com. In order to avail this tour package, customers can book tickets on IRCTC website, tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices or regional offices. The tour package is priced at Rs 6,615 per passenger. The tour will start from Madurai on June 3, 2018.(Also Read: IRCTC Offers Flight Tour Package To Shirdi, Fares Starts From Rs. 11,900) Destinations covered in this package are Shirdi - Pandaripur - Mantralayam.The boarding and de-boarding points include Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central.The itinerary package number is SZBD321 and the journey will be by sleeper class of the train.Passengers also get morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and 1 litre drinking water per day.Night stay/fresh up at dharmashalas/hall/dormitories on multi sharing basis, is also a part of the package.However, items of personal nature like laundry, medicines and entrance fee for temples are not a part of the package.Also, cancellation of the ticket is possible only on the website - irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters. The Bharat Darshan Trip is also subject to minimum number of passengers booked, IRCTC informed.IRCTC has right to alter itinerary under unavoidable circumstances and is not liable for any type of natural calamities/ strikes/ cancellations/ delay of train/insurgency of any such nature which is beyond control during the tour period.