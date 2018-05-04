IRCTC Offers 4-Night, 5-Day Thailand Air Tour Package From Rs 40,990, Details Here

IRCTC Thailand air tour package details
|Package Name
|Treasures of Thailand Ex-Mumbai
|Traveling Mode
|Flight
|Frequency
|14.07.2018 & 28.09.2018
|Hotel Name
|3 Star Category
IRCTC Thailand air tour package flight details
|Flight No.
|From - To
|Departure
|Arrival
|AI 330
|BOM - BKK
|01.50 hrs
|07.45 hrs
|14.07.18 & 28.09.18
|(Onward)
|AI 331
|BKK-BOM
|20.50 hrs
|23.40 hrs
|18.07.18 & 02.10.18
|(Return)
IRCTC Thailand air tour package cost per person Ex Mumbai
|Class
|Comfort
|Occupancy
|Prices(Per Person)
|Adult on Single Occupancy
|Rs. 46,290/-
|Adult on Double/Triple Occupancy
|Rs. 40,990/-
|Child With Bed (2-11 yrs)
|Rs. 39,590/-
|Child without bed (2-11 yrs)
|Rs. 33,690/-
The rates are valid for Indian Citizens/India passport holders only.
Child fare of age 0-2 years should be deposited in cash by customer at IRCTC office at the time of booking.
IRCTC will process the Thailand Visa from India, However due to late booking of the package if the same will not process in India then on arrival Visa will be issued at Bangkok Airport. At the time of issuance of visa, additional THB1000 is to be borne by the tourist at Bangkok Airport, said IRCTC.
IRCTC Thailand air tour package detail of hotels
|Place
|Category
|Hotel
|Bangkok
|Comfort
|3 Star Category
|Pattaya
|Comfort
|3 Star Category
IRCTC Thailand air tour package inclusions
IRCTC Thailand air tour package includes return airport transfers, return air fare on Air India, normal visa charges, meals: (American plan (5 breakfast, 5 lunches, 4 dinners); and all transfers will be by AC 2 X 2 buses with push back comfortable seats.
Sightseeing
Pattaya - Coral Island, Alcazar Show.
Bangkok - Half Day Bangkok City Tour (Golden Buddha + Marble Temple + Reclining Buddha), Safari World and Marine park with lunch.
Shopping drop at Indira Market.
One water bottle of mineral water per person per day.
One local English speaking tour guide in Thailand.
Two nights' accommodation in 3 star category Hotel in Pattaya.
Two nights' accommodation in 3 star category Hotel Bangkok.
Travel insurance (Age below 60 years only).
All taxes.
Optional tour in Thailand by IRCTC
Chaopharaya River Cruise.
Noong Nooch Village.
Documents required for Thailand visa
Photo (35 x 40 mm in size, white background, 80 per cent face, matt finish, without spectacles.
original passport.
Last six month bank statement (sealed and signed by bank).
IRCTC Thailand air tour package exclusions
IRCTC's Thailand air tour package does not include any increase in airfare, airport taxes, fuel surcharge, and visa fee.
Meals are pre-set and a choice of menu is not available.
Any room service / minibar shall be chargeable.
All kinds of tips to drivers, guides, representative, fuel surcharge, etc are excluded from IRCTC's Thailand package.
Any increase in rate of exchange leading to an increase in surface transportation and land arrangements, which may come into effect prior to the departure is excluded. The tour price is subject to increase without notice if this rate changes substantially prior to departure.
Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks are not in the regular menus provided by IRCTC.
Anything not included in the inclusions is excluded from the package.
All arrangements made by IRCTC are in the capacity of an agent. It will not be responsible for any kind of emergency such as landslide, strike, curfew, accidents, injuries, delayed or cancelled flights, etc.
IRCTC is offering a host of domestic and international tours travellers. Some of the destinations being covered by IRCTC packages are: Nepal, Vaishnodevi, Bhutan, Courtallam, and Ooty among others.
IRCTC has also recently made available pre-loaded food menus and point of sale machines on 25 trains.