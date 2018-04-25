IRCTC Offers 4 Nights/ 5 Days Package Tour To Thenmala, Courtallam IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, is offering a rail tour package from Chennai to Thenmala and Courtallam.

Nature lovers, this Summer experience IRCTC Rail tour package from #Chennai to Thenmala- an eco-tourism retreat & #Courtallam - Spa of South India. For details: https://t.co/DA26PPX409pic.twitter.com/razdabpBTE — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 25, 2018

Here is all that you must know about IRCTC's 4 nights/5 days rail tour package to Thenmala and Courtallam



Thenmala-Courtallam package details

Package Name Courtallam-Thenmala Package Destination Covered Courtallam - Thenmala Travling Mode Train Station/Departure Time Tambaram at 17:30 hrs Class SL for Standard and 3AC for comfort Frequency Every Monday Meal Plan EP Hotel Name Srishty Garden Resorts or similar



IRCTC Thenmala-Courtallam package



Package Tariff valid 23.04.18:

Class Standard Occupancy Prices Twin sharing 8000/- Triple sharing 6000/- Child(5-11yrs) with bed 2700/- Child (5-11yrs) without bed 2700/- Comfort Occupancy Prices Twin sharing 10200/- Triple sharing 8300/- Child(5-11yrs) with bed 4900/- Child (5-11yrs) without bed 4900/-

Package Tariff valid from 23.04.18:- (Group Booking 4-6)

Class Standard Occupancy Prices Double Occupancy 6700/- Triple Occupancy 6300/- Child(5-11yrs) with bed 5400/- Child (5-11yrs) without bed 5400/- Comfort Occupancy Prices Double Occupancy 9000/- Triple Occupancy 8500/- Child(5-11yrs) with bed 7700/- Child (5-11yrs) without bed 7700/-

Thenmala-Courtallam package inclusions:



Note:- Subject to Wildlife sanctuary regulations

1. All sightseeing places are subject to time availability and schedule running of trains.



2. Tariffs are subject to change.



3. The visit to the sightseeing places is subject to weather and road conditions.



4. Opening of national parks or wild life sanctuaries are subject to the discretion of the Forest Dept.



5. IRCTC will not be responsible for any natural or social calamities.



6. The itinerary of the package is indicative only and handling agency reserves the right to change itinerary during operation of the tour due to local circumstances.



7. The above rates are subject to availability.



8.Cancellation charges as per company policy.



9. Room categories in all packages are the base category rooms unless stated otherwise.



10. Final confirmation in the proposed hotels is subject to the availability at the time of booking, else similar category hotel will be provided.



11. Category of the vehicle will be decided as per the group size.



12. Most of the hotels provide twin bedroom, double bedroom is subject to availability. Wherever extra bed has been stated it means only rollaway bed. * Triple sharing room accommodation means allotment of a twin sharing room with an extra mattress in the same room.



13. Early check-in and late check-out are subject to the availability. Mostly hotels observe 1300 to 1500 check-in time and check-out time is normally 1000 to 1100 hrs.



14. Heart and blood pressure patients, pregnant women, persons suffering from physical problems, senior citizens etc need to be cautious while traveling and should be accompanied by someone.



15. Tourists have to make their own arrangements for darshan at the temples covered in the circuit.



16. Tourists need to carry original Photo ID card at all times (like driving license, voters Id card, ration card, PAN Card) as proof of identity and or for cross verification by the authorities. Failure to prove the bonafide identity will attract penalty by the authorities and the same has to be borne by the tourist.



