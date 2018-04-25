NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
IRCTC Offers 4 Nights/ 5 Days Package Tour To Thenmala, Courtallam

IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, is offering a rail tour package from Chennai to Thenmala and Courtallam.

Economy | | Updated: April 25, 2018 22:43 IST
IRCTC is offering a 4 nights/ 5 day rail tour package to Thenmala and Courtallam.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, is offering a rail tour package from Chennai to Thenmala and Courtallam. Thenmala is an eco-tourism retreat while Courtallam is the 'Spa of South India', IRCTC said on its Twitter handle. The package includes a return journey in SL for standard package and 3AC for comfort package, a 2-nights Ac accommodation at Coutrallam, AC road transfers for sightseeing places, and all sightseeing and excursions as per the itinerary, stated IRCTC on its website, irctctourism.com. The package is one among a host of other rail and air travel packages that IRCTC is offering this summer.
 
Here is all that you must know about IRCTC's 4 nights/5 days rail tour package to Thenmala and Courtallam

IRCTC Thenmala-Courtallam package details
 
 Package Name Courtallam-Thenmala Package
 Destination Covered Courtallam - Thenmala
 Travling Mode Train
 Station/Departure Time  Tambaram at 17:30 hrs
 Class SL for Standard and 3AC for comfort
 Frequency Every Monday
 Meal Plan EP
 Hotel Name Srishty Garden Resorts or similar


IRCTC Thenmala-Courtallam package tariffs

Package Tariff valid 23.04.18:
 
Class  
StandardOccupancyPrices
 Twin sharing8000/-
 Triple sharing6000/-
 Child(5-11yrs) with bed2700/-
 Child (5-11yrs) without bed2700/-
ComfortOccupancyPrices
 Twin sharing10200/-
 Triple sharing8300/-
 Child(5-11yrs) with bed4900/-
 Child (5-11yrs) without bed4900/-

Package Tariff valid from 23.04.18:- (Group Booking 4-6)
 
Class  
StandardOccupancyPrices
 Double Occupancy6700/-
 Triple Occupancy6300/-
 Child(5-11yrs) with bed5400/-
 Child (5-11yrs) without bed5400/-
ComfortOccupancyPrices
 Double Occupancy9000/-
 Triple Occupancy8500/-
 Child(5-11yrs) with bed7700/-
 Child (5-11yrs) without bed7700/-

IRCTC Thenmala-Courtallam package inclusions:

Note:- Subject to Wildlife sanctuary regulations
1. All sightseeing places are subject to time availability and schedule running of trains.

2. Tariffs are subject to change.

3. The visit to the sightseeing places is subject to weather and road conditions.

4. Opening of national parks or wild life sanctuaries are subject to the discretion of the Forest Dept.

5. IRCTC will not be responsible for any natural or social calamities.

6. The itinerary of the package is indicative only and handling agency reserves the right to change itinerary during operation of the tour due to local circumstances.

7. The above rates are subject to availability.

8.Cancellation charges as per company policy.

9. Room categories in all packages are the base category rooms unless stated otherwise.

10. Final confirmation in the proposed hotels is subject to the availability at the time of booking, else similar category hotel will be provided.

11. Category of the vehicle will be decided as per the group size.

12. Most of the hotels provide twin bedroom, double bedroom is subject to availability. Wherever extra bed has been stated it means only rollaway bed. * Triple sharing room accommodation means allotment of a twin sharing room with an extra mattress in the same room.

13. Early check-in and late check-out are subject to the availability. Mostly hotels observe 1300 to 1500 check-in time and check-out time is normally 1000 to 1100 hrs.

14. Heart and blood pressure patients, pregnant women, persons suffering from physical problems, senior citizens etc need to be cautious while traveling and should be accompanied by someone.

Comments
15. Tourists have to make their own arrangements for darshan at the temples covered in the circuit.

16. Tourists need to carry original Photo ID card at all times (like driving license, voters Id card, ration card, PAN Card) as proof of identity and or for cross verification by the authorities. Failure to prove the bonafide identity will attract penalty by the authorities and the same has to be borne by the tourist.

IRCTCIndian RailwaysIndian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

