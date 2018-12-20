IRCTC Maharajas' Express Offers Up To 50% Discount On Tickets. Details Here

The discount offer on Maharajas' express is applicable for all nationalities.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering a 50 per cent discount on fares on Maharajas' Express. "Now when you make direct bookings on the website, you pay for one and get flat 50% discount on your companion's bookings!," said IRCTC, which handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, on microblogging website Twitter. The payment for the first adult will be as per the normal terms and the second adult availing 50 per cent discount will have to make full non refundable payment, according to the IRCTC Maharajas' Express website.

Can it get any better? Now when you make direct bookings on the website, you pay for one and get flat 50% #discount on your companion's bookings! For more details, click here: https://t.co/4Ku95CHXQb#themaharajasexpress#incredibleindia#luxurytrain#luxurytravelpic.twitter.com/hlOhEPhyV5 — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) December 19, 2018

The discount offer on Maharajas' Express is applicable for all nationalities, according to the website. However, the discount scheme is not transferable and cannot be clubbed with any other offers.

Maharajas' Express has 23 carriages and runs on five circuits, covering destinations like Delhi, Agra, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Varanasi, Mysore among others. The train features five carriages for deluxe cabins, six for junior suites, two for suites and one for a grand presidential suite. In-house movies and live television keep passengers entertained through the royal journey, said Maharajas' Express. Prices of cabins and suites of the luxury train start from $2,910 and goes up to $26,070.

IRCTC is also offering a 50 per cent discount on fare on Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train. The train starts from Delhi and covers destinations such as Bodh Gaya, Rajgir (Nalanda), Varanasi (Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti and Agra, according to IRCTC.

Earlier this month, Maharajas' Express was offering a 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to passengers booking the tickets for the luxury train.