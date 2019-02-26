Indian Railways Luggage Rules: Here's All You Need To Know

Children aged 5 and below 12 years are allowed half of the free allowance subject to maximum of 50 kgs

Indian Railways has certain luggage carrying rules under which each passenger is allowed a free allowance up to which he/she can carry luggage in the compartment. The free allowance varies for different classes of travel, said Indian Railways on its website, indianrail.gov.in. However, passengers can book and carry excess luggage beyond the free allowance limits in the compartment up to a maximum limit according to the class of travel. Though, such extra luggage is chargeable at 1.5 times of the applicable luggage rate, according to Indian Railways' website.

Here are the key luggage rules of Indian Railways:

1. The following is the maximum limit, free allowance, and marginal allowance luggage rules that are admissible for carriage of luggage in the compartment, according to indianrail.gov.in:

Class Free Allowance Marginal Allowance Maximum quantity permitted (including free allowance) AC First Class 70 Kgs 15 Kgs 150 Kgs AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class 50 Kgs 10 Kgs 100 Kgs AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car 40 Kgs 10 Kgs 40 Kgs Sleeper class 40 Kgs 10 Kgs 80 Kgs Second class 35 Kgs 10 Kgs 70 Kgs

2. Trunks, suitcase and boxes having outside measurement of 100 cms x 60 cms x 25 cms (length x breadth x height) will be allowed to be carried in the passenger compartments as personal luggage. If the trunks, suitcases and boxes, which in outside measurement exceed any one of the dimension, such articles are required to be booked and carried in the brake van, said Indian Railways.

3. However, maximum size of the trunks/suitcase that can be carried in the AC 3 tier and AC chair car compartment is 55 cms x 45 cms x 22.5 cms.

4. The luggage of larger dimension is to be carried only via a brake van. The minimum charge for luggage is Rs. 30. There is no restriction on carriage of luggage in brake van of passenger trains as far as quantity and type (personal or merchandise) of luggage is concerned.

5. Children aged five and below 12 years are allowed half of the free allowance subject to the maximum of 50 kgs, noted Indian Railways.