Indian Railways Luggage Rules: 10 Things Every Passenger Must Know About Baggage Allowance

Like reservation and cancellation rules, Indian Railways also have certain luggage carrying rules which must be known by every passenger. Each passenger is allowed a free allowance up to which he can carry luggage with him in the compartment of Indian Railways, free of cost. The free allowance varies for different classes of travel, said Indian Railways. Children aged 5 and below 12 years are allowed half of the free allowance subject to the maximum of 50 Kgs, as mentioned on Indian Railways' portal- indianrail.gov.in. There is a maximum ceiling on the luggage which can be carried inside the compartment for each class.

Here are few luggage rules offered by Indian Railways:

1. Offensive articles, explosive, dangerous, inflammable articles and empty gas cylinders, dead poultry, and game, acids and other corrosive substance are not permitted to be booked as luggage, said Indian Railways.

2. The following maximum limit free allowance, marginal allowance are admissible for carriage of luggage in the compartment :

Class Free Allowance Marginal Allowance Maximum quantity permitted ( including free allowance) AC First Class 70 Kgs 15 Kgs 150 Kgs AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class 50 Kgs 10 Kgs 100 Kgs AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car 40 Kgs 10 Kgs 40 Kgs Sleeper class 40 Kgs 10 Kgs 80 Kgs Second class 35 Kgs 10 Kgs 70 Kgs

3. Trunks, suitcase and boxes having outside measurement of 100 cms. x 60 cms x 25 cms (length x breadth x height) is allowed to be carried in the passenger compartments as personal luggage.

4. If the trunks, suitcase, and boxes, which in outside measurement exceed any one of the dimension, such articles are required to be booked and carried in the brake van and not in the passengers' compartment.

5. Maximum size of the trunks/suitcase than can be carried in the AC-3 tier and AC chair car compartment is 55 cmsx45 cms x 22.5 cms.

6. Oxygen cylinder with its supporting stand with patients under medical certificate can be permitted to be carried in all classes. Free allowance of luggage is granted on oxygen cylinder and its supporting stand.

7. Merchandized items are not permitted for booking and carriage in the compartment as personal luggage.

8. Luggages of larger dimension are to be carried only by brake van. The minimum charge for luggage is Rs.30.

9. As per instructions, there is no restriction on carriage of luggage in brake van of passenger trains as far as quantity and type (personal or merchandise) of luggage offered for booking is concerned.

10. Passenger are allowed to book and carry excess luggage beyond the free allowance with them in the compartment up to the maximum limit as per class mentioned on payment of charge at 1.5 times of luggage rate.

