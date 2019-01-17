Delhi Fog: List Of Trains Delayed, Cancelled Today

Train services across the northern railways were affected due to low visibility.

Eleven trains, including the Purushottam Express, Poorva Express and Brahmputra Mail were running late by an average of 2-3 hours, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) citing Indian Railways officials. The fog dropped visibility in various parts of the national capital. The visibility was 400 metres at Safdarjung at 8.30 am and 250 metres at Palam at 7.30 am, said a weather department official.

Owing to low visibility, Bhubaneswar Duronto Express was delayed by five hours while Poorva Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were delayed by three hours each, reported news agency Asian News International (ANI). Jayanagar-New Delhi S Sainani Express, Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Express, and Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express were also delayed, said the report.

Eastern Railways, a unit of Indian Railways, extended cancellation period of Sealdah-Anand Vihar Express, it said in a tweet.

"Due to foggy season 2018-19, train no. 13119 Sealdah - Anand Vihar Express was earlier cancelled from 13.12.2018 to 14.02.2019 and 13120 Anand Vihar - Sealdah Express from 15.12.2018 to 16.02.2019 and due to ensuing Kumbh Mela, 13119 Sealdah - Anand Vihar Express will continue to remain cancelled upto 31.03.2019 and 13120 Anand Vihar-Sealdah Express up to 02.04.2019," it said.

Train no. 12329 Sealdah - Anand Vihar Terminal weekly West Bengal Sampark Kranti Express train will remain cancelled on every Tuesday till March 12, 2019.

Consequently, 12330 Anand Vihar Terminal - Sealdah weekly West Bengal Sampark Kranti Express train will remain cancelled on every Wednesday till March 13, 2019, according to nr.indianrailways.gov.in.

(With inputs from agencies)