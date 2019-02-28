IRCTC Launches Payment Aggregator iPay: 5 Things To Know

IRCTC handles the catering, tourism, and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways.

In a bid to promote digital transactions, IRTCTC or Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation on Thursday launched its much-awaited payment aggregator system 'IRCTC iPay', reported news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). The exclusive digital payment gateway will provide better digital experience and improved online digital payment convenience to rail passengers availing online travel-related services through the website, said the report citing IRCTC's statement. IRCTC handles the catering, tourism, and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways.

Here are 5 things to know about IRCTC iPay:

1. "With the launch of IRCTC iPay, the passengers will not need any third-party platforms. IRCTC iPay provides payment options like credit card, debit card, unified payment interface, international card," said IRCTC.

2. The option of IRCTC prepaid card-cum-wallet and auto debit shall also be available soon.

3. IRCTC will have full control of the payment system because of its direct relationship with acquiring banks, card networks and other partners, said the ticketing arm of railways.

4. "This will help reduce the gap between IRCTC and banks which will eventually lead to substantial reduction in payment failures."

5. "Moreover, in case an online transaction is unsuccessful or some other error occurs, IRCTC can directly get in touch with the bank instead of relying on an intermediate source which usually delays the process," the statement said.

(With IANS inputs)