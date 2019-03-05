NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Here's How Much IRCTC Charges On Making Payments Through Net Banking

IRCTC Transactions: One can make payments through different platforms such as net banking, debit/credit cards, and mobile wallets

Services | | Updated: March 05, 2019 18:11 IST
IRCTC also offers secure online payment via it's e-wallet service.


IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation offers the facility of booking rail tickets online through its website and app. IRCTC, which handles catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, offers various channels via which you can book your train tickets. One can make payments through different platforms such as net banking, debit/credit cards, and mobile wallets, among others. However, one has pay certain extra charges while making payments through these gateways. For instance, for transactions made through SBI net banking, IRCTC charges Rs 10 plus tax, according to IRCTC's website, irctc.co.in.

Given below is the list of net banking transaction charges of IRCTC:

BanksCharges
State Bank of IndiaRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Punjab National BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Federal BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Indian BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Union Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Andhra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Allahabad BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Vijaya BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
AXIS BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
HDFC BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Bank of BarodaRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Karnataka BankRs.05/- + Applicable Taxes
Oriental Bank of CommerceRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Karur Vysya Bank- NIL
Kotak Mahindra BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
ICICI BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
IndusInd BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
Central Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
Bank of IndiaRs. 10/- per transaction
Syndicate BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Bank of Maharashatra- NIL
Corporation BankRs. 10/- per transaction
Yes BankRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commission + Applicable Taxes
South Indian Bank"NIL "
Canara BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
City Union BankNil
Airtel Payments BankRs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
IDFC First BankRs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes

 

