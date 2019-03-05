Here's How Much IRCTC Charges On Making Payments Through Net Banking

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation offers the facility of booking rail tickets online through its website and app. IRCTC, which handles catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, offers various channels via which you can book your train tickets. One can make payments through different platforms such as net banking, debit/credit cards, and mobile wallets, among others. However, one has pay certain extra charges while making payments through these gateways. For instance, for transactions made through SBI net banking, IRCTC charges Rs 10 plus tax, according to IRCTC's website, irctc.co.in.
Given below is the list of net banking transaction charges of IRCTC:
|Banks
|Charges
|State Bank of India
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Punjab National Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Federal Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Indian Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Union Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Andhra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Allahabad Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Vijaya Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|AXIS Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|HDFC Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Bank of Baroda
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Karnataka Bank
|Rs.05/- + Applicable Taxes
|Oriental Bank of Commerce
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Karur Vysya Bank
|- NIL
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|ICICI Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|IndusInd Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Central Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Bank of India
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Syndicate Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Bank of Maharashatra
|- NIL
|Corporation Bank
|Rs. 10/- per transaction
|Yes Bank
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
|Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.
|NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commission + Applicable Taxes
|South Indian Bank
|"NIL "
|Canara Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|City Union Bank
|Nil
|Airtel Payments Bank
|Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes
|IDFC First Bank
|Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes
IRCTC also offers secure online payment via it's e-wallet service.