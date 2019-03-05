Here's How Much IRCTC Charges On Making Payments Through Net Banking

IRCTC also offers secure online payment via it's e-wallet service.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation offers the facility of booking rail tickets online through its website and app. IRCTC, which handles catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, offers various channels via which you can book your train tickets. One can make payments through different platforms such as net banking, debit/credit cards, and mobile wallets, among others. However, one has pay certain extra charges while making payments through these gateways. For instance, for transactions made through SBI net banking, IRCTC charges Rs 10 plus tax, according to IRCTC's website, irctc.co.in.

Given below is the list of net banking transaction charges of IRCTC:

Banks Charges State Bank of India Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Punjab National Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Federal Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Indian Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Union Bank of India Rs. 10/- per transaction Andhra Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Allahabad Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Vijaya Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes AXIS Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes HDFC Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Bank of Baroda Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Karnataka Bank Rs.05/- + Applicable Taxes Oriental Bank of Commerce Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Karur Vysya Bank - NIL Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes ICICI Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes IndusInd Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes Central Bank of India Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes Bank of India Rs. 10/- per transaction Syndicate Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Bank of Maharashatra - NIL Corporation Bank Rs. 10/- per transaction Yes Bank Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes Nepal SBI Bank Ltd. NPR 19/- per transaction + Exchange Commission + Applicable Taxes South Indian Bank "NIL " Canara Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes City Union Bank Nil Airtel Payments Bank Rs.10/- + Applicable Taxes IDFC First Bank Rs. 10/- + Applicable Taxes

