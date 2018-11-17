Indian Railways: Check Full List Of Trains Cancelled, Partially Cancelled On Sunday

Several trains will be temporarily affected on Sunday, said Northern Railway.

Indian Railways operated Northern Railway has mentioned a list of trains (on its official twitter handle- @RailwayNorthern) that will be cancelled, partially cancelled and rescheduled on Sunday. Ambala division of Northern Railway will undertake an upgradation work between Pilkani and Sarsawa stations and between Ambala Cantt and Dukheri stations on Saharanpur-Ambala section on Sunday. To execute these works, there will be mega traffic cum power blocks of 8:30 hours from 9:20 am to 7:20 pm on Sunday, noted Northern Railway. Consequently, several trains will be temporarily affected, it posted on Twitter.

Some trains will be affected for undertaking important infra & safety upgradation works on the date(s) shown against each. pic.twitter.com/HqbDSTUQOB — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 15, 2018

List of trains that will remain cancelled, partially cancelled and rescheduled on Sunday:

1. 64502 Ambala Cantt- Saharanpur Passenger will remain cancelled on Sunday.

2. 54304 Kalka-Delhi Passenger will be partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt and Delhi Junction.

3. 12054 Amritsar-Haridwar Express will be partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt and Haridwar Junction.

4. 12063 Haridwar-Una Himachal Jan Shatabadi Link Express will be partially cancelled between Haridwar Junction and Ambala Cantt.

5. 14711 Haridwar-Sri Ganganagar Express will be partially cancelled between Haridwar Junction and Ambala Cantt.

6. 64513 Saharanpur-Nagal Dam passenger will be partially cancelled Saharanpur and Ambala Cantt.

7. 54540 Ambala Cantt-Hazrat Nizamuddin Passenger will be partially cancelled between Ambala Cantt and Saharanpur.

8. 54541 Meerut City-Ambala Cantt Passenger will be partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Ambala Cantt.

9. 1501 Lucknow-Chandigarh Express will be partially cancelled between Saharanpur and Chandigarh.

10. 15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express will be diverted via Moradabad-Ghaziabad-Delhi Junction-Panipat Junction-Ambnala CANTT.

11. 15210 Amritsar-Saharsa Jansewa Express and 22552 Jalandhar City-Darbhanga Antyodaya Express will be diverted via Ambala Cantt-Panipat Junction-Delhi Junction-Dhaziabad-Moradabad.

12. 54542 Ambala Cannt-Meerut City Passenger will depart from Ambala Cantt at 6:30 pm instead of 6:30 on Sunday.