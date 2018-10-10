NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Cabinet Sanctions 2,044 Crore Rupees For Bonus To 11.91 Lakh Railway Employees

The announcement was made by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference.

Economy | | Updated: October 10, 2018 14:55 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2,044.31 crore for 78 days productivity linked bonus to about 11.91 lakh non-gazetted railway officials.

The announcement was made by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference here after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Each employee under this head would get about Rs 17,951 for 78 days," Prasad said.

 



