IRCTC E-Ticket Bookings: Rules, Advantages, Facilities On Website, App

Indian Railways' ticketing arm, IRCTC , enables the travellers to book train tickets online either on the IRCTC's official website or on the IRCTC's app. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in a tweet, informed the passengers that online railway ticket booking can be made in a hassle-free and convenient way. After the ticket(s) is booked, one receives the text message on their phone. The text can be shown as a proof of the ticket to the railway ticket checker.Not only general booking of Indian Railways, the IRCTC tatkal bookings can also be done online.According to Indian Railways , mere two Tatkal tickets are allowed to be booked for single user ID. The tatkal bookings can be made during the time slot of 10 am to noon. The ticketing window for IRCTC bookings for tatkal for AC classes open at 10 am and for non-AC classes, it commences at 11 am, a day prior to the date of journey.One can book train tickets on the IRCTC appMoreover, only two Tatkal tickets per IP address between 10- noon are allowed. The IRCTC ticketing agents are not allowed to book the tickets between 8 am to 8.30 am, 10 am to 10.30 am and 11 am to 11.30 am to prevent accumulating the tickets when the tatkal window opens and Advance Reservation Period bookings.The booked tickets can beis prepared. In such a scenario, the amount spent on booking the ticket is refunded to the same bank account, said IRCTC in a tweet.If a Railways ticket is cancelled over 48 hours before the train's scheduled departure, a flat cancellation charges shall be deducted at Rs. 240 for AC first class/executive class, Rs. 200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs. 180 for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 economy, Rs. 120 for sleeper class and Rs. 60 for second class. When the tickets are booked via SBI platinum card, customers can save 1.8 per cent transaction charges (exclusive of GST and all other charges) every time they book their railway tickets online at irctc.co.in with their IRCTC SBI Platinum Card. Read here for more details One can use the IRCTC SBI card for booking the train tickets to earn reward pointsIf a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in the above clause. If the ticket is cancelled less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation which is earlier, 50 per cent of the fare is paid subject to the minimum cancellation charges.