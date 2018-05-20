Indian Railways' Deen Dayalu Coaches Offer Modern Facilities For Unreserved Class. 10 Points

10 features to know about Indian Railways' Deen Dayalu coaches:
गरीबों को समर्पित सरकार द्वारा ट्रेन के सामान्य कोच में यात्रा करने वाले गरीब वर्ग के लिये दीनदयालु कोचेस लगाये गये हैं, जिसमें मोबाइल चार्जिंग प्वाइंट, बॉयो टॉयलेट, स्वच्छ पेयजल और आरामदायल सीटों की सुविधा मिलेगी, 2018 तक ट्रेनों में ऐसे 700 दीनदयालु कोच लगाये जायेंगे। pic.twitter.com/kKbUR103MJ— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2018
1. Indian Railways' Deen Dayalu coaches have provision of cushioned luggage rakes, according to a press release issued by PIB (Press Information Bureau). (Also read: Indian Railways Online Ticket Cancellation Charges: Rules And Other Details)
2. An additional hand hold is provided in doorway area.
3. There are provisions of J hooks near longitudinal luggage racks.
4. Toilets with polymerized floor coating are available. Provisions of bio-toilets are also there. (Also read: Indian Railways: How To Check Refund Status Of Train Tickets Online)
5. Water level indicators are also available.
6. These coaches also have toilet occupation indication display board.
7. Enhanced mobile charging facility is available for passengers.
8. Fire extinguishers with anti-theft arrangement are made.
Comments9. Pleasing interior and exterior colour scheme with anti-graffiti measures are provided.
10. Potable water similar to aqua guard type water filtration system is also attached.