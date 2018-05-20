NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Indian Railways' Deen Dayalu Coaches Offer Modern Facilities For Unreserved Class. 10 Points

The introduction of 'Deen Dayalu' coaches are aimed at improving the quality of travelling in general class.

Indian Railways' Deen Dayalu coaches have provision of cushioned luggage rakes.

700 modern unreserved 'Deen Dayalu' coaches will be added to Indian Railways trains by the end of 2018, informed Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways in a tweet posted by his official handle. Deen Dayalu coaches are dedicated to passengers who cannot afford to spend much and generally travel by general coaches of train. These coaches provide a better travel experience to unreserved passengers, the tweet further added. The introduction of 'Deen Dayalu' coaches are aimed at improving the quality of travelling in general class. There are facilities like potable drinking water, mobile charging points and bio-toilets, among others available in these coaches. Also dustbins, space for keeping luggage, aqua guard like facilities are available.10 features to know about Indian Railways' Deen Dayalu coaches:

1.    Indian Railways' Deen Dayalu coaches have provision of cushioned luggage rakes, according to a press release issued by PIB (Press Information Bureau). (Also read: Indian Railways Online Ticket Cancellation Charges: Rules And Other Details)

2.    An additional hand hold is provided in doorway area.

3.    There are provisions of J hooks near longitudinal luggage racks.

4.    Toilets with polymerized floor coating are available. Provisions of bio-toilets are also there. (Also read: Indian Railways: How To Check Refund Status Of Train Tickets Online)

5.    Water level indicators are also available.

6.    These coaches also have toilet occupation indication display board.

7.    Enhanced mobile charging facility is available for passengers.

8.    Fire extinguishers with anti-theft arrangement are made.

9.    Pleasing interior and exterior colour scheme with anti-graffiti measures are provided.

10.    Potable water similar to aqua guard type water filtration system is also attached.

