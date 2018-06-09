IRCTC Catering Charges: Satiate Your Taste Buds At Railway Station, Train Seat For As Low As Rs 15 Indian Railways (IRCTC) recently installed automatic food vending machine in Coimbatore-Bengaluru Uday Express

Janata meal: Janata meal poories are available wherein one can relish seven pooris with dry alu (potato) and pickles for Rs 15 at all stations and Rs 20 on trains.



Coffee: The beverage is available for Rs 7 at stations, and for also Rs 7 on trains. The coffee in pots is available for Rs 15 at stations and Rs 15 on trains.



Water: Rail Neer/ packaged drinking water is available for Rs 15 per liter on stations as well on trains. At the same time, the 500-ml water bottle is available for Rs 10.



Standard tea: It is available for Rs 5 at all stations as well as on trains. Tea with tea bag is available for Rs 7 at all stations and also on trains. The tea on pots is available for Rs 10 at stations and on trains.



Casserole meals: Standard casserole meals are available for Rs 50 at all stations and for Rs 55 on trains. The meal comprises rice pulao or jeera rice or plain rice, two paranthas (or four chapatis) or five puris, dal or sambhar, curry with two eggs, curd, pickle and packaged drinking water.



Vegetarian breakfast: This comprises bread butter and cutlet and is available for Rs 25 at stations and Rs 30 on trains.



South Indian delight: Idli-vada is available for Rs 25 at stations and Rs 30 on trains. Upma-vada are available for Rs 25 at all stations and Rs 30 on trains. Pongal and Vada are available for Rs 25 at all stations and Rs 30 on trains.



Non-Vegetarian breakfast: It is available for Rs 30 at stations and RS 35 on trains. The breakfast comprises bread, butter and omelette.



Standard thali meals (non vegetarian only in ref rooms) are available for Rs 40. Standard thali meals (vegetarian) are available for Rs 35 at all stations and on trains.



Indian Railways' ticketing arm, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation), offers an array of food items on train seats as well as on railways stations to passengers. The IRCTC meal options vary from a humble janata meal to a lavish casserole meal, and from south Indian delight to non-vegetarian breakfast comprising an omelette. The IRCTC also allows passengers to pick and choose, among various options, a breakfast that comprises idli vada or upma vada or Pongal vada. Besides standard tea and coffee options, the IRCTC customers can also savour an omelet with bread and butter in breakfast. As a matter of fact, the IRCTC recently installed automatic food vending machine in Coimbatore-Bengaluru Uday Express. Recently, NDTV reported that IRCTC has rolled out the facility of delivering food as well as alphonso mangoes to passengers on their train seats.