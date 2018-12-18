IRCTC Offers Up To 50% Discount On Buddhist Circuit Tour Bookings, Details Here

The train, which starts from Delhi, covers all the important destinations associated with Buddha's life.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) if offering a 50 per cent discount on fare on Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train. "Now avail 50 per cent off on your companion's fare while you book your journey on Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train," said IRCTC, which handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian Railways, on microblogging website Twitter. The train starts from Delhi and covers destinations such as Bodh Gaya, Rajgir (Nalanda), Varanasi (Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti and Agra, according to the IRCTC Buddhist Train website.

Passengers can join the tour either on a full-tour basis or a per-night basis. However, different charges have been set for both the modes. A full tour in AC-first coupe costs $1,305, and $165 per night, according to the IRCTC website.

Class of train journey Per night Full tour AC- First Coupe $165 $1305 AC- First Class $165 $1155 AC-2 Tier $165 $945

Earlier this month, IRCTC flagged off new a Buddhist circuit tourist train - manufactured in rail coach factory, Kapurthala - from Delhi. The new deluxe train comprises of 12 state-of-the-art Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with 4 first AC coaches, 2 second AC coaches, 1 kitchen car, 2 dinning cars, 1 staff car and 2 power cars. LHB coaches are the passenger coaches of Indian Railways that can travel at a higher speed.

Besides comfortable spacious cabins and coupes, the first AC coaches in Buddhist circuit tourist train have fitted in-room amenities like individual lockers inside fixed ladders for tourists.

The new train also has an unique vinyl wrap promoting incredible India by depicting all the world heritage sites in India, other important sites, wildlife, Indian dance forms, yoga postures and Indian vegetation.