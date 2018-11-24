NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Indian Railways Auto Upgradation Scheme: How It Works, Rules, Other Details

All passengers in one Passenger Name Record (PNR) are upgraded together under Indian Railways' auto upgradation scheme.

Updated: November 24, 2018 15:06 IST
Upgradation of passengers are done in one class above only, said Indian Railways.

Indian Railways' auto upgradation scheme promotes full-fare paying passengers to higher class without any extra charge against the available vacant accommodation. This not only benefits the waitlisted passengers but also help railways in terms of filling up vacant accommodation in various trains, said Indian Railways on it's website- indianrailways.gov.in. The passengers for upgradation are selected automatically (except in cases where the passenger has shown his unwillingness to be upgraded) on random basis by the system at the time of preparation of reservation charts, noted Indian Railways.
10 things to know about Indian Railways' auto upgradation scheme:
  1. The passengers are required to give the option for being considered for upgradation at the time of ticket booking. If no option is given at the time of filling up of requisition form, the same is treated as "yes" and passenger(s) are considered for upgradation.
  2. It is advisable to avail the facility (by exercising the option in the affirmative) and always to check the status (coach/ berth numbers) before boarding the train, noted Indian Railways.
  3. Upgradation of passengers are done in one class above only e.g. from sleeper to 3AC, 3AC to 2AC and 2AC to 1AC.
  4. All passengers in one Passenger Name Record (PNR) (maximum 6) are upgraded together. None of them are upgraded in case of non-availability of enough berths for upgradation. 
  5. Original PNR of upgraded passengers remain unchanged and all information is provided when an enquiry is made with the original PNR. 
  6. If a passenger, who has been upgraded, cancels his ticket, cancellation charges of the original class only are payable. 
  7. Only waitlisted passengers are provided confirmed seats under this scheme. The remaining vacant berths are transferred for booking on the current counters as per the existing practice. Thus, if there is no waiting list on a train, no upgradation takes place. 
  8. The berths of confirmed passengers, who have been upgraded to the higher class, are further allotted to the RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation)/WL (Waitlisted) passengers of that class. If there are still some berths vacant, the vacant berths are allotted to confirmed passengers of the next lower class.
  9. Indian Railways' upgradation scheme is not available in trains that has only sitting accommodation e.g. 2S, CC and EC classes. 
  10. Under this scheme, concession ticket/free passes holders including senior citizens traveling on concession are not upgraded.


IRCTC ticket upgradationIndian Railways ticket upgradation

