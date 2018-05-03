IRCTC 3-Night, 4-Day Tour Package To Nepal: Cost, Hotels And Other Details IRCTC said the Nepal tour is one of the most affordable all-inclusive tour packages that lets you witness the magnificence of religion in Nepal.

The destinations covered in the tour are Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Patan and Nagarkot. The tour, which starts from Delhi, begins on June 4 and September 24, 2018, according to



Here is everything you want to know about IRCTC's air tour package to Nepal:



IRCTC Nepal package details: Package Name Nepal Darshan Tour Package Ex-Delhi Destination Covered Nepal-Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Patan , Nagarkot sunrise. Travling Mode By Air (From Delhi) Tour Date 04.06.18 & 24.09.18 Meal Plan AP Total Seats 30 Hotel Name 3 star Category



IRCTC Nepal package cost per person ex Delhi

Class Occupancy Prices Adult on Single Occupancy Rs. 30,400/- Adult on Double Occupancy Rs. 25,700/- Comfort Adult on Triple Occupancy Rs. 25,700/- Child With Bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 25,100/- Child Without bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 21,200/-



IRCTC Nepal package flight details:

Date Sector Departure Arrival (Flight) 9W 268 Delhi-Kathmandu 10:30 HRS 12:30 HRS (Onward) ) 9W 259 Kathmandu - Delhi 16:30 HRS 17:55 HRS (Return)

The flight timings or schedule is subject to change as per the airline's operational feasibility.



IRCTC Nepal package: Details of hotels

Place Category Hotel Kathmandu Comfort Mirage Lords Inn / Hotel Ghangri Boutique or Similar. Nagarkot Comfort Hotel Himalayan Villa / Hotel Sun shine or Similar.



IRCTC Nepal package includes the following:

A return economy class Airfare Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi on Jet Airways.



3 nights hotel accommodation at three-star or equivalent at Nepal.



3 Breakfasts, 3 Lunch and 3 Dinners at the hotel.



Return airport transfers.



tour includes all sightseeing as per the itinerary on seat in coach basis.



IRCTC will also provide the service of an English-speaking tour escort.



IRCTC Nepal tour also includes a travel Insurance for passengers below 70 years of age.



IRCTC Nepal tour package is inclusive of Good and Services Tax (GST).



IRCTC Nepal package excludes the following:

Mountain flight at Everest is optional.



Nepal tour package does not include any increase in airfare, airport taxes, fuel surcharge.



Meals are pre-set and choice of menu is not available.



Any room service will be chargeable.



The cost of excursions, sightseeing, entrance fee and local guides is not included in the itinerary availed of by passengers.



All kind of tips to drivers, guides, representative, fuel surcharge etc. are also not a part of IRCTC tour package.



Any increase in rate of exchange leading to an increase in surface transportation and land arrangements which may come into effect prior to the departure is excluded from IRCTC's package. The tour price is subject to increase without notice if this rate changes substantially prior to departure, said



Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry, mineral water, wines, food and drinks not in the regular menus provided by



Anything not included in the inclusions is excluded from IRCTC's package.



