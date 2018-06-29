When Chetan Bhagat Urged Passengers To Chuck Air Travel For Train Journey In Anubhuti Coaches

Anubhuti coaches have been covered with beautiful anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping

When the famous novelist Chetan Bhagat recently took Mumbai-bound Shatabdi Train from Ahmedabad in ultra luxury Anubhuti coaches, he was awestruck by what he described as super clean cabins, great food, and service, which he called excellent. While narrating the experience on his official twitter handle, Mr Bhagat said that he took Shatabdi (train number 12010) to go to Mumbai. He found the cabins super clean as they were cleaned four times during the trip.

He also praised the seats of Anubhuti coaches in Shatabdi train. Calling his trip a joy, Mr Bhagat urged the passengers prefer to travel by train instead of going by air.

"Took 12010 Shatabdi from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Tried the new Anubhuti class. Super clean cabins (cleaned 4 times during trip), great food, v nice seats and excellent service. Felt like a joy trip. Best Railways product so far. Skip the plane, take the train!" tweeted Chetan Bhagat.

Anubhuti coaches have been covered with beautiful anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping in areas such as upper luggage racks, bathroom door, doorway area, exterior of coaches etc.

What Are Anubhuti Coaches. Seven Things To Know

1. Anubhuti coaches are coaches equipped with aircraft-like facilities. These coaches have various enhanced features when compared to executive class coaches of Shatabdi trains.

2. Anubhuti coaches have replaced AC first class executive chair car coaches in some of the Shatabdi trains. The concept behind introducing these coaches is to give offer aircraft like facilities to the passengers in train.

3. The passengers will get to enjoy Some LED reading lights per seat, cushioned leg rests, entertainment screens on each seat.

4. Anubhuti coaches were manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

5. The coaches have LCD screen behind each seat for entertainment of passengers. One can play music or watch movies by a head phone provided by the railways. Doors are automatic in Anubhuti coach that means no more pushing and pulling heavy slider doors.

6. There is an attendant call button also available above each seat.

7. There is a passenger information display in the middle of coach on both sides which will display important information including next station, speed among other reasons.