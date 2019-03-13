NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

Indian Railways Announces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

Additionally, Railways will also run special trains between Bathinda-Varanasi, Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow routes, among others.

Services | | Updated: March 13, 2019 18:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Railways Announces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

On the occasion of Holi, Northern Railway, an arm of Indian Railways, has announced special trains.


On the occasion of Holi, Northern Railway, an arm of Indian Railways, has announced special trains. "In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, during Holi festival-2019, railways have decided to run the Holi special trains," said Northern Railway on its website, nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Railways will run trains on Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, New Delhi-Barauni, Lucknow-Kolkata, Katihar-Firozepur and Chhapra-Delhi routes, among others. 

 

List of trains introduced by Indian Railways on Holi:

"Train No. & Name "DepartureArrivalPeriod/Date/Trips
04924 Chandigarh-Gorakhpur - Weekly Express Special Train11.15 p.m.05.30 p.m. the next day14.03.2019 & 21.03.2019 (02 trips)
04923 Gorakhpur-Chandigarh Weekly Express Special Train10.10 p.m.02.25 p.m. the next day15.03.2019 & 22.03.2019 (02 trips)
04022 Anand Vihar Trml.-Patna AC Express Special00.10 a.m.06.00 p.m. the same day16.03.2019 & 23.03.2019 (2 trips)
04021 Patna - Anand Vihar Trml AC Express Special07.35 p.m.02.20 p.m. the next day16.03.2019 & 23.03.2019 (2 trips)
04404 New Delhi-Barauni 2 days a week A.C. Special Train07.25 p.m.07.45 p.m. the next day12.03.2019 to 22.03.2019 on every Tuesday & Friday (04 Trips)
04403 Barauni-New Delhi 2 days a week A.C. Special Train09.35p.m.10.10 p.m. the next day13.03.2019 to 23.03.2019 on every Wednesday & Saturday (04 Trips)
04418 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune Weekly A.C. Superfast Exp. Special09.35p.m.09.25 p.m. the next day12.03.2019 to 26.03.2019 on every Tuesday (03 trips)
04417 Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly A.C. Superfast Exp. Special05.15 a.m.05.35 a.m. the next day14.03.2019 to 28.03.2019 on every Thursday (03 trips)
04206 Lucknow-Kolkata weekly Express Special11.45 p.m.09.45 p.m. the next day11.03.2019 to 25.03.2019 on every Monday (03 trips)
04205 Kolkata-Lucknow weekly Express Special11.55p.m10.15 p.m. the next day12.03.2019 to 26.03.2019 on every Tuesday (03 trips)
04052 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhaya weekly Special11.45 a.m.02.45 p.m. the Third Day13.03.2019 to 20.03.2019 (02 trips)
04051 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal weekly Special05.35 a.m.06.15 p.m. the next day16.03.2019 to 23.03.2019 (02 trips)
04918 Firozepur-Katihar weekly special train10.40 a.m.07.00 p.m. next day16.03.2019 23.03.2019 (02 trips)
04917 Katihar-Firozepur weekly special train11.00 p.m.08.40 a.m. third day17.03.201924.03.2019 (02 trips)
05101 Chhapra-Delhi weekly Jansadharan unreserved special04.00 p.m.12.30 p.m.next day17.03.2019, 24.03.2019, 31.03.2019 (03 trips)
05102 Delhi – Chhapra weekly Jansadharan unreserved special02.00 p.m.10.55 a.m.next day18.03.2019, 25.03.2019, 01.04.2019 (03 trips)
05097 Gorakhpur -Anand Vihar Terminal Special"02.30 p.m. "06.00 a.m. the next day17.03.2019, 19.03.2019, 22.03.2019 (03 trips)
05098 Anand Vihar Terminal- Gorakhpur Special08.00 a.m.10.55 p.m. the next day18.03.2019, 20.03.2019 & 23.03.2019 (03 trips)
09451 Gandhidham-Bhagalpur weekly special train05.40 p.m.06.00 p.m. a.m. the third day15.03.2019 (01 trip)
09452 Bhagalpur - Gandhidham-weekly special train06.30 a.m.08.00 a.m. the third day18.03.2019 (01 trip)

(Also Read: All you need to know about IRCTC ticket booking)

Additionally, Railways will also run special trains between Bathinda-Varanasi, Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow, Nangal Dam-Lucknow, Anand Vihar Terminal- Vaishno Devi Katra, & Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi, it said on its portal.

The 04998 Bathinda-Varanasi weekly express special train will depart from Bathinda at 08.50 p.m. on every Sunday till March 24, 2019. The 04414 Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow two-days-a-week express special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 09.05 p.m. on every Tuesday and Thursday till March 21.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indian RailwaysIndian Railways special trains

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesAssembly ElectionsBoeing 737 MaxLok Sabha ElectionsAjit DovalRahul GandhiGautam GambhirElection 2019Kamal HaasanLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDandi MarchMi Note 7HuaweiYouTube

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top