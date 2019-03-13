Indian Railways Announces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

On the occasion of Holi, Northern Railway, an arm of Indian Railways, has announced special trains. "In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, during Holi festival-2019, railways have decided to run the Holi special trains," said Northern Railway on its website, nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Railways will run trains on Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, New Delhi-Barauni, Lucknow-Kolkata, Katihar-Firozepur and Chhapra-Delhi routes, among others.
List of trains introduced by Indian Railways on Holi:
|"Train No. & Name "
|Departure
|Arrival
|Period/Date/Trips
|04924 Chandigarh-Gorakhpur - Weekly Express Special Train
|11.15 p.m.
|05.30 p.m. the next day
|14.03.2019 & 21.03.2019 (02 trips)
|04923 Gorakhpur-Chandigarh Weekly Express Special Train
|10.10 p.m.
|02.25 p.m. the next day
|15.03.2019 & 22.03.2019 (02 trips)
|04022 Anand Vihar Trml.-Patna AC Express Special
|00.10 a.m.
|06.00 p.m. the same day
|16.03.2019 & 23.03.2019 (2 trips)
|04021 Patna - Anand Vihar Trml AC Express Special
|07.35 p.m.
|02.20 p.m. the next day
|16.03.2019 & 23.03.2019 (2 trips)
|04404 New Delhi-Barauni 2 days a week A.C. Special Train
|07.25 p.m.
|07.45 p.m. the next day
|12.03.2019 to 22.03.2019 on every Tuesday & Friday (04 Trips)
|04403 Barauni-New Delhi 2 days a week A.C. Special Train
|09.35p.m.
|10.10 p.m. the next day
|13.03.2019 to 23.03.2019 on every Wednesday & Saturday (04 Trips)
|04418 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune Weekly A.C. Superfast Exp. Special
|09.35p.m.
|09.25 p.m. the next day
|12.03.2019 to 26.03.2019 on every Tuesday (03 trips)
|04417 Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly A.C. Superfast Exp. Special
|05.15 a.m.
|05.35 a.m. the next day
|14.03.2019 to 28.03.2019 on every Thursday (03 trips)
|04206 Lucknow-Kolkata weekly Express Special
|11.45 p.m.
|09.45 p.m. the next day
|11.03.2019 to 25.03.2019 on every Monday (03 trips)
|04205 Kolkata-Lucknow weekly Express Special
|11.55p.m
|10.15 p.m. the next day
|12.03.2019 to 26.03.2019 on every Tuesday (03 trips)
|04052 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhaya weekly Special
|11.45 a.m.
|02.45 p.m. the Third Day
|13.03.2019 to 20.03.2019 (02 trips)
|04051 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal weekly Special
|05.35 a.m.
|06.15 p.m. the next day
|16.03.2019 to 23.03.2019 (02 trips)
|04918 Firozepur-Katihar weekly special train
|10.40 a.m.
|07.00 p.m. next day
|16.03.2019 23.03.2019 (02 trips)
|04917 Katihar-Firozepur weekly special train
|11.00 p.m.
|08.40 a.m. third day
|17.03.201924.03.2019 (02 trips)
|05101 Chhapra-Delhi weekly Jansadharan unreserved special
|04.00 p.m.
|12.30 p.m.next day
|17.03.2019, 24.03.2019, 31.03.2019 (03 trips)
|05102 Delhi – Chhapra weekly Jansadharan unreserved special
|02.00 p.m.
|10.55 a.m.next day
|18.03.2019, 25.03.2019, 01.04.2019 (03 trips)
|05097 Gorakhpur -Anand Vihar Terminal Special
|"02.30 p.m. "
|06.00 a.m. the next day
|17.03.2019, 19.03.2019, 22.03.2019 (03 trips)
|05098 Anand Vihar Terminal- Gorakhpur Special
|08.00 a.m.
|10.55 p.m. the next day
|18.03.2019, 20.03.2019 & 23.03.2019 (03 trips)
|09451 Gandhidham-Bhagalpur weekly special train
|05.40 p.m.
|06.00 p.m. a.m. the third day
|15.03.2019 (01 trip)
|09452 Bhagalpur - Gandhidham-weekly special train
|06.30 a.m.
|08.00 a.m. the third day
|18.03.2019 (01 trip)
Additionally, Railways will also run special trains between Bathinda-Varanasi, Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow, Nangal Dam-Lucknow, Anand Vihar Terminal- Vaishno Devi Katra, & Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi, it said on its portal.
The 04998 Bathinda-Varanasi weekly express special train will depart from Bathinda at 08.50 p.m. on every Sunday till March 24, 2019. The 04414 Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow two-days-a-week express special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 09.05 p.m. on every Tuesday and Thursday till March 21.