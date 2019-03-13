Indian Railways Announces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

On the occasion of Holi, Northern Railway, an arm of Indian Railways, has announced special trains.

On the occasion of Holi, Northern Railway, an arm of Indian Railways, has announced special trains. "In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, during Holi festival-2019, railways have decided to run the Holi special trains," said Northern Railway on its website, nr.indianrailways.gov.in. Railways will run trains on Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, New Delhi-Barauni, Lucknow-Kolkata, Katihar-Firozepur and Chhapra-Delhi routes, among others.

List of trains introduced by Indian Railways on Holi:

"Train No. & Name " Departure Arrival Period/Date/Trips 04924 Chandigarh-Gorakhpur - Weekly Express Special Train 11.15 p.m. 05.30 p.m. the next day 14.03.2019 & 21.03.2019 (02 trips) 04923 Gorakhpur-Chandigarh Weekly Express Special Train 10.10 p.m. 02.25 p.m. the next day 15.03.2019 & 22.03.2019 (02 trips) 04022 Anand Vihar Trml.-Patna AC Express Special 00.10 a.m. 06.00 p.m. the same day 16.03.2019 & 23.03.2019 (2 trips) 04021 Patna - Anand Vihar Trml AC Express Special 07.35 p.m. 02.20 p.m. the next day 16.03.2019 & 23.03.2019 (2 trips) 04404 New Delhi-Barauni 2 days a week A.C. Special Train 07.25 p.m. 07.45 p.m. the next day 12.03.2019 to 22.03.2019 on every Tuesday & Friday (04 Trips) 04403 Barauni-New Delhi 2 days a week A.C. Special Train 09.35p.m. 10.10 p.m. the next day 13.03.2019 to 23.03.2019 on every Wednesday & Saturday (04 Trips) 04418 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune Weekly A.C. Superfast Exp. Special 09.35p.m. 09.25 p.m. the next day 12.03.2019 to 26.03.2019 on every Tuesday (03 trips) 04417 Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly A.C. Superfast Exp. Special 05.15 a.m. 05.35 a.m. the next day 14.03.2019 to 28.03.2019 on every Thursday (03 trips) 04206 Lucknow-Kolkata weekly Express Special 11.45 p.m. 09.45 p.m. the next day 11.03.2019 to 25.03.2019 on every Monday (03 trips) 04205 Kolkata-Lucknow weekly Express Special 11.55p.m 10.15 p.m. the next day 12.03.2019 to 26.03.2019 on every Tuesday (03 trips) 04052 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhaya weekly Special 11.45 a.m. 02.45 p.m. the Third Day 13.03.2019 to 20.03.2019 (02 trips) 04051 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal weekly Special 05.35 a.m. 06.15 p.m. the next day 16.03.2019 to 23.03.2019 (02 trips) 04918 Firozepur-Katihar weekly special train 10.40 a.m. 07.00 p.m. next day 16.03.2019 23.03.2019 (02 trips) 04917 Katihar-Firozepur weekly special train 11.00 p.m. 08.40 a.m. third day 17.03.201924.03.2019 (02 trips) 05101 Chhapra-Delhi weekly Jansadharan unreserved special 04.00 p.m. 12.30 p.m.next day 17.03.2019, 24.03.2019, 31.03.2019 (03 trips) 05102 Delhi – Chhapra weekly Jansadharan unreserved special 02.00 p.m. 10.55 a.m.next day 18.03.2019, 25.03.2019, 01.04.2019 (03 trips) 05097 Gorakhpur -Anand Vihar Terminal Special "02.30 p.m. " 06.00 a.m. the next day 17.03.2019, 19.03.2019, 22.03.2019 (03 trips) 05098 Anand Vihar Terminal- Gorakhpur Special 08.00 a.m. 10.55 p.m. the next day 18.03.2019, 20.03.2019 & 23.03.2019 (03 trips) 09451 Gandhidham-Bhagalpur weekly special train 05.40 p.m. 06.00 p.m. a.m. the third day 15.03.2019 (01 trip) 09452 Bhagalpur - Gandhidham-weekly special train 06.30 a.m. 08.00 a.m. the third day 18.03.2019 (01 trip)

Additionally, Railways will also run special trains between Bathinda-Varanasi, Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow, Nangal Dam-Lucknow, Anand Vihar Terminal- Vaishno Devi Katra, & Vaishno Devi Katra-Varanasi, it said on its portal.

The 04998 Bathinda-Varanasi weekly express special train will depart from Bathinda at 08.50 p.m. on every Sunday till March 24, 2019. The 04414 Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow two-days-a-week express special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 09.05 p.m. on every Tuesday and Thursday till March 21.