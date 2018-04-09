NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Economy

Deccan Odyssey: 10 Points About Indian Railways' Premium Luxury Train (PICS Inside)

Deccan Odyssey trains comprises of 21 luxuriously appointed coaches.

Economy | | Updated: April 09, 2018 14:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Deccan Odyssey: 10 Points About Indian Railways' Premium Luxury Train (PICS Inside)

Deccan Odyssey trains started its maiden journey on January 16, 2004.

Indian Railways' Deccan Odyssey is a special luxury train based on the model of 'Palace on Wheels' which was inaugurated to boost tourism on the Maharashtra route, according to the official website- deccanodyssey.india.com. It is India's first luxury train which is a joint venture of the Maharashtra Government and the Ministry of Railways. According to Indian Railways, Deccan Odyssey trains aim to be a complete 5-star hotel on wheels, with restaurants, bar, sauna, health spa and other amenities on board. 

10 things to know about Indian Railways' luxurious Deccan Odyssey trains:

1. Deccan Odyssey trains started its maiden journey on January 16, 2004.

2. Deccan Odyssey trains comprises of 21 luxuriously appointed coaches. Out of these 21 coaches, 11 accommodate guests and the rest are used for different purposes such as dining, lounge, conference car and health spa.
 
deccan odyssey trains
 (Deccan Odyssey trains comprises of 21 luxuriously appointed coaches.)

3. The Deccan Odyssey offers 6 different itineraries consisting of 8 days and 7 nights. 

4. Each coach of the Deccan Odyssey derives its names from a particular region of Maharashtra.
 
deccan odyssey trains
(Oriental and continental delicacies are served in these restaurants.)

5. Each of the 21 coached of Deccan Odyssey is decorated in a way that gives an insight view of the elegant travelling style of the Maharajas of the bygone era.

6. All the cabins of Deccan Odyssey are equipped with facilities like air-conditioning, internet connectivity and personalized guest amenities.

7. The cabins of Deccan Odyssey trains are spacious and are also outfitted with facilities like personal safe, telephone and an attached bathroom.
 
deccan odyssey trains
(Deccan Odyssey has two multi-cuisine restaurants on-board.)

8. Deccan Odyssey covers an array of services that include regal class cabins, multi-cuisines restaurants, sitting lounge, high-tech conference car and a health spa, as mentioned on the website.

Comments
9. Deccan Odyssey has two multi-cuisine restaurants on-board: Peshwa I and Peshwa II. Guests are served by the restaurant stewards in traditional Maharashtrian attire. 

10. Oriental and continental delicacies are served in these restaurants.

Trending

Deccan OdysseyIndian Railways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top