Deccan Odyssey: 10 Points About Indian Railways' Premium Luxury Train (PICS Inside)

10 things to know about Indian Railways' luxurious Deccan Odyssey trains:
1. Deccan Odyssey trains started its maiden journey on January 16, 2004.
2. Deccan Odyssey trains comprises of 21 luxuriously appointed coaches. Out of these 21 coaches, 11 accommodate guests and the rest are used for different purposes such as dining, lounge, conference car and health spa.
3. The Deccan Odyssey offers 6 different itineraries consisting of 8 days and 7 nights.
4. Each coach of the Deccan Odyssey derives its names from a particular region of Maharashtra.
5. Each of the 21 coached of Deccan Odyssey is decorated in a way that gives an insight view of the elegant travelling style of the Maharajas of the bygone era.
6. All the cabins of Deccan Odyssey are equipped with facilities like air-conditioning, internet connectivity and personalized guest amenities.
7. The cabins of Deccan Odyssey trains are spacious and are also outfitted with facilities like personal safe, telephone and an attached bathroom.
8. Deccan Odyssey covers an array of services that include regal class cabins, multi-cuisines restaurants, sitting lounge, high-tech conference car and a health spa, as mentioned on the website.
9. Deccan Odyssey has two multi-cuisine restaurants on-board: Peshwa I and Peshwa II. Guests are served by the restaurant stewards in traditional Maharashtrian attire.
10. Oriental and continental delicacies are served in these restaurants.