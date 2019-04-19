IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra Starts On April 23: Destination, Fare Details Here

Dakshin Bharat Yatra package can be booked for an all-inclusive of package of Rs 11,340.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the official ticketing and tourism arm of the Indian Railways offers tourism packages for holiday goers. IRCTC's Dakshin Bharat Yatra under its Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is one of the tour offerings to choose from an array of options being offered by the company. "Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train" is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages, covering all the important tourist places in the country, IRCT said on its website - irctctourism.com. Booking of 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains' is available online on IRCTC's website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices, IRCTC noted.

Here are details of fares, destinations covered and itinerary offered by the IRCTC under its Dakshin Bharat Yatra:

The 11 nights/12 days Dakshin Bharat Yatra tour package can be booked by any person for an all-inclusive price of Rs 11,340.

The package covers tourist destinations such as Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli and Tirupati.

Individuals can board the train from Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari, Alwar and Jaipur.

The journey will begin on April 23 and end on May 4, 2019.

The package includes journey by sleeper class train, accommodation in non AC dormitories/ hall (Dharamshala Accommodation), non AC road transfers (using 55 seater buses), vegetarian food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The package excludes items of personal nature that is laundry, medicines, entrance fee for monuments/ temples and any other items apart from the one mentioned in the itinerary, IRCT noted on its website.

The journey will be scheduled as per the plan mentioned below:

e Day Destination Arrival (Hrs) Departure (Hrs) Description 23.04.19 1 Jalandhar City **** 0015 Source Station 23.04.19 1 Ludhiana 0150 0200 Entraining Halt 23.04.19 1 Chandigarh 0500 0510 Entraining Halt 23.04.19 1 Ambala 0600 0610 Entraining Halt 23.04.19 1 Kurukshetra 0655 0700 Entraining Halt 23.04.19 1 Karnal 0755 0800 Entraining Halt 23.04.19 1 Panipat 0855 0900 Entraining Halt 23.04.19 1 Delhi Cantt 1150 1200 Entraining Halt 23.04.19 1 Rewari 1355 1400 Entraining Halt 23.04.19 1 Alwar 1555 1600 Entraining Halt 23.04.19 1 Jaipur 1830 1840 Entraining Halt 25.04.19 3 Train Journey 26.04.19 4 Rameshwaram 0500 **** Visit Ramanath Swami Temple. Night Stay at Rameshwaram. 27.04.19 5 Rameshwaram **** 1030 Departure for Madurai 27.04.19 5 Madurai 1330 2200 Visit Meenakshi temple. Departure for Trivendram 28.04.19 6 Trivendram 0500 19.30 Visit Kovalam beach. Padmanabham Temple, Santhigiri at Trivandrum.Evening departure to Kanyakumari. 28.04.19 6 Kanyakumari 2130 **** Arrival Kanyakumari & night stay. 29.04.19 7 Kanyakumari **** 2030 Visit Kanyakumari by walk. Departure to Tiruchirapalli. 30.04.19 8 Tiruchirapalli 0500 2000 Visit Ranganathaswamy Temple. Departure for Renigunta 01.05.19 9 Reningunta (Tirupati) 0600 **** Transfer to Tirumala Hills by Govt. buses, for Tirupati Darshan. Night Stay 02.05.19 10 Reningunta **** 1600 Visit of Padmavati temple and departure for return journey. 03.05.19 11 Return journey by Train. 04.05.19 12 Jaipur 0855 0900 Detraining Halt 04.05.19 12 Alwar 1155 1200 Detraining Halt 04.05.19 12 Rewari 1355 1400 Detraining Halt 04.05.19 12 Delhi Cantt 1555 1600 Detraining Halt 04.05.19 12 Panipat 1755 1800 Detraining Halt 04.05.19 12 Karnal 1845 1850 Detraining Halt 04.05.19 12 Kurukshetra 1930 1935 Detraining Halt 04.05.19 12 Ambala 2015 2020 Detraining Halt 04.05.19 12 Chandigarh 2055 2100 Detraining Halt 04.05.19 12 Ludhiana 2245 2250 Detraining Halt 04.05.19 12 Jalandhar City 2355 ***** TOUR END irctctourism.com

Itinerary is tentative and can be changed or modified subject to smooth and timely running of train. The final timing will be based on the train order received from the railways, IRCT mentioned on its website.

