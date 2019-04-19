NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra Starts On April 23: Destination, Fare Details Here

IRCTC's Dakshin Bharat Yatra under its Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is a tour plan to choose from array of options being offered by IRCTC.

Services | | Updated: April 19, 2019 16:42 IST
Dakshin Bharat Yatra package can be booked for an all-inclusive of package of Rs 11,340.


Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the official ticketing and tourism arm of the Indian Railways offers tourism packages for holiday goers. IRCTC's Dakshin Bharat Yatra under its Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is one of the tour offerings to choose from an array of options being offered by the company. "Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train" is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages, covering all the important tourist places in the country, IRCT said on its website - irctctourism.com. Booking of 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains' is available online on IRCTC's website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices, IRCTC noted.

Here are details of fares, destinations covered and itinerary offered by the IRCTC under its Dakshin Bharat Yatra:

The 11 nights/12 days Dakshin Bharat Yatra tour package can be booked by any person for an all-inclusive price of Rs 11,340.

The package covers tourist destinations such as Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli and Tirupati.

Individuals can board the train from Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari, Alwar and Jaipur.

The journey will begin on April 23 and end on May 4, 2019.

The package includes journey by sleeper class train, accommodation in non AC dormitories/ hall (Dharamshala Accommodation), non AC road transfers (using 55 seater buses), vegetarian food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The package excludes items of personal nature that is laundry, medicines, entrance fee for monuments/ temples and any other items apart from the one mentioned in the itinerary, IRCT noted on its website.

The journey will be scheduled as per the plan mentioned below:

e

Day

Destination

Arrival (Hrs)

Departure (Hrs)

Description

23.04.19

1

Jalandhar City

****

0015

Source Station

23.04.19

1

Ludhiana

0150

0200

Entraining Halt

23.04.19

1

Chandigarh

0500

0510

Entraining Halt

23.04.19

1

Ambala

0600

0610

Entraining Halt

23.04.19

1

Kurukshetra

0655

0700

Entraining Halt

23.04.19

1

Karnal

0755

0800

Entraining Halt

23.04.19

1

Panipat

0855

0900

Entraining Halt

23.04.19

1

Delhi Cantt

1150

1200

Entraining Halt

23.04.19

1

Rewari

1355

1400

Entraining Halt

23.04.19

1

Alwar

1555

1600

Entraining Halt

23.04.19

1

Jaipur

1830

1840

Entraining Halt

25.04.19

3

Train Journey

26.04.19

4

Rameshwaram

0500

****

Visit Ramanath Swami Temple. Night Stay at Rameshwaram.

27.04.19

5

Rameshwaram

****

1030

Departure for Madurai

27.04.19

5

Madurai

1330

2200

Visit Meenakshi temple. Departure for Trivendram

28.04.19

6

Trivendram

0500

19.30

Visit Kovalam beach. Padmanabham Temple, Santhigiri at Trivandrum.Evening departure to Kanyakumari.

28.04.19

6

Kanyakumari

2130

****

Arrival Kanyakumari & night stay.

29.04.19

7

Kanyakumari

****

2030

Visit Kanyakumari by walk. Departure to Tiruchirapalli.

30.04.19

8

Tiruchirapalli

0500

2000

 Visit Ranganathaswamy Temple. Departure for Renigunta

01.05.19

9

Reningunta (Tirupati)

0600

****

Transfer to Tirumala Hills by Govt. buses, for Tirupati Darshan. Night Stay

02.05.19

10

Reningunta

****

1600

Visit of Padmavati temple and departure for return journey.

03.05.19

11

Return journey by Train.

04.05.19

12

Jaipur

0855

0900

Detraining Halt

04.05.19

12

Alwar

1155

1200

Detraining Halt

04.05.19

12

Rewari

1355

1400

Detraining Halt

04.05.19

12

Delhi Cantt

1555

1600

Detraining Halt

04.05.19

12

Panipat

1755

1800

Detraining Halt

04.05.19

12

Karnal

1845

1850

Detraining Halt

04.05.19

12

Kurukshetra

1930

1935

Detraining Halt

04.05.19

12

Ambala

2015

2020

Detraining Halt

04.05.19

12

Chandigarh

2055

2100

Detraining Halt

04.05.19

12

Ludhiana

2245

2250

Detraining Halt

04.05.19

12

Jalandhar City

2355

*****

TOUR END

irctctourism.com

Itinerary is tentative and can be changed or modified subject to smooth and timely running of train. The final timing will be based on the train order received from the railways, IRCT mentioned on its website.



