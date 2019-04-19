IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra Starts On April 23: Destination, Fare Details Here

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the official ticketing and tourism arm of the Indian Railways offers tourism packages for holiday goers. IRCTC's Dakshin Bharat Yatra under its Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is one of the tour offerings to choose from an array of options being offered by the company. "Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train" is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages, covering all the important tourist places in the country, IRCT said on its website - irctctourism.com. Booking of 'Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains' is available online on IRCTC's website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices, IRCTC noted.
Here are details of fares, destinations covered and itinerary offered by the IRCTC under its Dakshin Bharat Yatra:
The 11 nights/12 days Dakshin Bharat Yatra tour package can be booked by any person for an all-inclusive price of Rs 11,340.
The package covers tourist destinations such as Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kovalam, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirapalli and Tirupati.
Individuals can board the train from Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari, Alwar and Jaipur.
The journey will begin on April 23 and end on May 4, 2019.
The package includes journey by sleeper class train, accommodation in non AC dormitories/ hall (Dharamshala Accommodation), non AC road transfers (using 55 seater buses), vegetarian food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The package excludes items of personal nature that is laundry, medicines, entrance fee for monuments/ temples and any other items apart from the one mentioned in the itinerary, IRCT noted on its website.
The journey will be scheduled as per the plan mentioned below:
Day
Destination
Arrival (Hrs)
Departure (Hrs)
Description
23.04.19
1
Jalandhar City
****
0015
Source Station
23.04.19
1
Ludhiana
0150
0200
Entraining Halt
23.04.19
1
Chandigarh
0500
0510
Entraining Halt
23.04.19
1
Ambala
0600
0610
Entraining Halt
23.04.19
1
Kurukshetra
0655
0700
Entraining Halt
23.04.19
1
Karnal
0755
0800
Entraining Halt
23.04.19
1
Panipat
0855
0900
Entraining Halt
23.04.19
1
Delhi Cantt
1150
1200
Entraining Halt
23.04.19
1
Rewari
1355
1400
Entraining Halt
23.04.19
1
Alwar
1555
1600
Entraining Halt
23.04.19
1
Jaipur
1830
1840
Entraining Halt
25.04.19
3
Train Journey
26.04.19
4
Rameshwaram
0500
****
Visit Ramanath Swami Temple. Night Stay at Rameshwaram.
27.04.19
5
Rameshwaram
****
1030
Departure for Madurai
27.04.19
5
Madurai
1330
2200
Visit Meenakshi temple. Departure for Trivendram
28.04.19
6
Trivendram
0500
19.30
Visit Kovalam beach. Padmanabham Temple, Santhigiri at Trivandrum.Evening departure to Kanyakumari.
28.04.19
6
Kanyakumari
2130
****
Arrival Kanyakumari & night stay.
29.04.19
7
Kanyakumari
****
2030
Visit Kanyakumari by walk. Departure to Tiruchirapalli.
30.04.19
8
Tiruchirapalli
0500
2000
Visit Ranganathaswamy Temple. Departure for Renigunta
01.05.19
9
Reningunta (Tirupati)
0600
****
Transfer to Tirumala Hills by Govt. buses, for Tirupati Darshan. Night Stay
02.05.19
10
Reningunta
****
1600
Visit of Padmavati temple and departure for return journey.
03.05.19
11
Return journey by Train.
04.05.19
12
Jaipur
0855
0900
Detraining Halt
04.05.19
12
Alwar
1155
1200
Detraining Halt
04.05.19
12
Rewari
1355
1400
Detraining Halt
04.05.19
12
Delhi Cantt
1555
1600
Detraining Halt
04.05.19
12
Panipat
1755
1800
Detraining Halt
04.05.19
12
Karnal
1845
1850
Detraining Halt
04.05.19
12
Kurukshetra
1930
1935
Detraining Halt
04.05.19
12
Ambala
2015
2020
Detraining Halt
04.05.19
12
Chandigarh
2055
2100
Detraining Halt
04.05.19
12
Ludhiana
2245
2250
Detraining Halt
04.05.19
12
Jalandhar City
2355
*****
TOUR END
|irctctourism.com
Itinerary is tentative and can be changed or modified subject to smooth and timely running of train. The final timing will be based on the train order received from the railways, IRCT mentioned on its website.
