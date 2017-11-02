Train Ticket e-Booking: Should You Link Aadhaar Number With IRCTC Account?

Indian Railways clarified on linking your IRCTC account with Aadhaar number.

Business | | Updated: November 03, 2017 07:42 IST
IRCTC, the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, has clarified on linking Aadhaar with your IRCTC account for booking train e-tickets. Some reports had said train e-tickets won't be issued without Aadhaar linking.  IRCTC has said that "no Aadhaar verification is required for booking up to 6 tickets in a month". IRCTC also said that verification through Aadhaar is an additional facility in case user wants to book more than 6 tickets in a month. "Users can avail the facility of booking upto 12 tickets in a month by linking Aadhaar," IRCTC said.
 


How To Link Your IRCTC Account With Aadhaar Number

 
The process for linking Aadhaar with your IRCTC account for booking train tickets is simple. It can be done online.
 

Go to IRCTC e-ticketing website and after you log in with your id and password, go to My Profile tab
(After you log in, the 'My Profile' section can be found at the top right portion of the IRCTC website)

From that select Aadhaar KYC

Then you will taken to a page where you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number
(Enter your Aadhaar number and hit the 'Send OTP' button)

Enter the Aadhaar number and you will receive the Aadhaar OTP for verification.
After you enter the OTP, your IRCTC will be Aadhaar-verified.
(Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and proceed by clicking 'Verify')

You will receive a message that "KYC details have been updated successfully".
 

mAadhaar


Railways had earlier allowed mobile Aadhaar, or Aadhaar card in digital form using mobile app mAadhaar, as one of the ID proof for train travel. mAadhaar can now also be used as an identity proof to enter airports. For showing Aadhaar through the mAadhaar app, the person has to enter his or her password on the app. This can be done only on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

