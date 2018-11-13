NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

Indian Railways Announces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

Earlier this month, Western Railway also announced the commencement of new special trains till the end the of this year.

Services | | Updated: November 13, 2018 15:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Railways Announces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

Last month, Indian railways also announced scrapping of flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely

To cater to excess demand, Northern Railway, an arm of the Indian Railways, has announced new special trains. "In order to clear extra rush of passengers during festival season, Northern Railway in coordination with other Zonal Railways has planned to run following East bound Festival Special Trains from Delhi area from November 13, 2018 to November 14, 2018..," said Northern Railway on microblogging website, Twitter. Earlier this month, Western Railway also announced the commencement of new special trains till the end the of this year. 

 

Here's the full list of trains introduced by Indian Railways:

List of trains departing on November 13, 2018:

Train No.FromDeparture TimeToArrival TimeAccommodation
04404New Delhi19:25Barauni19:45AC 3 tier
04042Anand Vihar (T)0:10Jaynagar23:30AC 3 tier
04010Anand Vihar (T)23:45Jogbani6:00AC 2 Tier, AC 3 tier, Sleeper & General

 

List of trains departing on November 14, 2018:

Train NoFromDeparture TimeToArrival TimeAccommodation
04422Anand Vihar (T)21:05Lucknow5:401st AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier
04030Delhi Jn13:45Muzaffarpur13:00AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper & General
05116Anand Vihar (T)14:20Chhapra Jn10:00AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper & General

 

Last month, Indian railways also announced scrapping of flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indian RailwayNew trainsChhath Trains

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chhath PujaStan LeeTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowAutomatic CarsAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayFortuner TRD Nokia 8.1

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top