Indian Railways Announces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

To cater to excess demand, Northern Railway, an arm of the Indian Railways, has announced new special trains. "In order to clear extra rush of passengers during festival season, Northern Railway in coordination with other Zonal Railways has planned to run following East bound Festival Special Trains from Delhi area from November 13, 2018 to November 14, 2018..," said Northern Railway on microblogging website, Twitter. Earlier this month, Western Railway also announced the commencement of new special trains till the end the of this year.
दिनांक 13 एवं 14 नवम्बर, 2018 के लिये पूर्व दिशा की ओर जाने वाली पर्व विशेष रेलगाड़ियाँ। स्थान उपलब्ध। लाभ उठाएं। pic.twitter.com/RI2jFFCBym— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) November 12, 2018
Here's the full list of trains introduced by Indian Railways:
List of trains departing on November 13, 2018:
|Train No.
|From
|Departure Time
|To
|Arrival Time
|Accommodation
|04404
|New Delhi
|19:25
|Barauni
|19:45
|AC 3 tier
|04042
|Anand Vihar (T)
|0:10
|Jaynagar
|23:30
|AC 3 tier
|04010
|Anand Vihar (T)
|23:45
|Jogbani
|6:00
|AC 2 Tier, AC 3 tier, Sleeper & General
List of trains departing on November 14, 2018:
|Train No
|From
|Departure Time
|To
|Arrival Time
|Accommodation
|04422
|Anand Vihar (T)
|21:05
|Lucknow
|5:40
|1st AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier
|04030
|Delhi Jn
|13:45
|Muzaffarpur
|13:00
|AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper & General
|05116
|Anand Vihar (T)
|14:20
|Chhapra Jn
|10:00
|AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper & General
Last month, Indian railways also announced scrapping of flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods.