Indian Railways Announces Special Trains: Routes, Timings And Other Details

To cater to excess demand, Northern Railway, an arm of the Indian Railways, has announced new special trains. "In order to clear extra rush of passengers during festival season, Northern Railway in coordination with other Zonal Railways has planned to run following East bound Festival Special Trains from Delhi area from November 13, 2018 to November 14, 2018..," said Northern Railway on microblogging website, Twitter. Earlier this month, Western Railway also announced the commencement of new special trains till the end the of this year.

Here's the full list of trains introduced by Indian Railways:

List of trains departing on November 13, 2018:

Train No. From Departure Time To Arrival Time Accommodation 04404 New Delhi 19:25 Barauni 19:45 AC 3 tier 04042 Anand Vihar (T) 0:10 Jaynagar 23:30 AC 3 tier 04010 Anand Vihar (T) 23:45 Jogbani 6:00 AC 2 Tier, AC 3 tier, Sleeper & General

List of trains departing on November 14, 2018:

Train No From Departure Time To Arrival Time Accommodation 04422 Anand Vihar (T) 21:05 Lucknow 5:40 1st AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier 04030 Delhi Jn 13:45 Muzaffarpur 13:00 AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper & General 05116 Anand Vihar (T) 14:20 Chhapra Jn 10:00 AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper & General

Last month, Indian railways also announced scrapping of flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods.