IPO Week Kicks Off: Bandhan Bank IPO Vs Hindustan Aeronautics IPO Vs ICICI Securities IPO Next week will witness 3 big corporations raising funds from the primary markets via IPOs to the tune of over Rs 12,700 crore

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bandhan Bank IPO is believed to be the largest IPO by an Indian bank ever



Bandhan Bank IPO Vs Hindustan Aeronautics IPO Vs ICICI Securities IPO



1. Bandhan Bank IPO will close on Monday (March 19). With the 88% subscription having already taken place, the public issue of this small financial institution-turned bank is likely to be over-subscribed during the IPO market timings that will get over by 5 pm.



2. Bandhan Bank IPO's price band seems relatively cheaper since the price band is between Rs 370 and Rs 375. Despite the seemingly lower valuation, Bandhan Bank's P/E (price/earnings) ratio lies between 36.45 and 36.95. If you juxtapose it with the corresponding ratios of its peers, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank, the valuation doesn't seem cheap in relation to the P/E ratios of 35.88, 33.47, 36.5 and 20.16, respectively



3. Hindustan Aeronautics IPO saw only one day of subscription, wherein 24% of the shares have already been subscribed. The Hindustan Aeronautics IPO will close on March 20. The price band is seemingly higher at Rs 1,215 to Rs 1,240.



4. Though the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) valuation seems somewhat high, but it doesn't appear exorbitant in relation to the earnings it posted. The HAL earnings per share (EPS) of fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016 are Rs 73 and Rs 42. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) P/E ratio at the lower end of IPO price band is 16.64 while the ratio at the upper end of price band is 16.99.



Also Read:



5. ICICI Securities IPO set to open on Wednesday has fixed a price range of Rs 519- Rs 520 per share for the initial public offering. The company posted net profits after tax (PAT) to the tune of Rs 337 crore in 2017 against Rs 235.7 crore a year ago. The company had total assets to the tune of Rs 2040 crore at the end of March 2017 against Rs 1,392 crore a year ago.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The week gone up and the week ahead are extremely frantic for the initial public offerings (IPOs). Last week, the Indian stock markets witnessed the opening of a massive Rs 4,500 crore Bandhan Bank IPO on March 15 , followed by Rs 4,200 crore Hindustan Aeronautics IPO a day later. Next week will see a public issue by ICICI Securities amounting to Rs 4,000 crore. Though Bandhan Bank garnered a good response as the issue was subscribed 88% on day 2 while the defence equipment maker Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) received 24% subscription on the first day of issue itself. If you are a long term investor, following are the things you should watch out for as the IPO week progresses.1. Bandhan Bank IPO will close on Monday (March 19). With the 88% subscription having already taken place, the public issue of this small financial institution-turned bank is likely to be over-subscribed during the IPO market timings that will get over by 5 pm.2. Bandhan Bank IPO's price band seems relatively cheaper since the price band is between Rs 370 and Rs 375. Despite the seemingly lower valuation, Bandhan Bank's P/E (price/earnings) ratio lies between 36.45 and 36.95. If you juxtapose it with the corresponding ratios of its peers, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank, the valuation doesn't seem cheap in relation to the P/E ratios of 35.88, 33.47, 36.5 and 20.16, respectively3. Hindustan Aeronautics IPO saw only one day of subscription, wherein 24% of the shares have already been subscribed. The Hindustan Aeronautics IPO will close on March 20. The price band is seemingly higher at Rs 1,215 to Rs 1,240.4. Though the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) valuation seems somewhat high, but it doesn't appear exorbitant in relation to the earnings it posted. The HAL earnings per share (EPS) of fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016 are Rs 73 and Rs 42. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) P/E ratio at the lower end of IPO price band is 16.64 while the ratio at the upper end of price band is 16.99.Also Read: Bandhan Bank IPO Subscribed 88% On Day 2: 10 Things To Know 5. ICICI Securities IPO set to open on Wednesday has fixed a price range of Rs 519- Rs 520 per share for the initial public offering. The company posted net profits after tax (PAT) to the tune of Rs 337 crore in 2017 against Rs 235.7 crore a year ago. The company had total assets to the tune of Rs 2040 crore at the end of March 2017 against Rs 1,392 crore a year ago.