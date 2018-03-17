IPO Week Kicks Off: Bandhan Bank IPO Vs Hindustan Aeronautics IPO Vs ICICI Securities IPO

Bandhan Bank IPO Vs Hindustan Aeronautics IPO Vs ICICI Securities IPO
1. Bandhan Bank IPO will close on Monday (March 19). With the 88% subscription having already taken place, the public issue of this small financial institution-turned bank is likely to be over-subscribed during the IPO market timings that will get over by 5 pm.
2. Bandhan Bank IPO's price band seems relatively cheaper since the price band is between Rs 370 and Rs 375. Despite the seemingly lower valuation, Bandhan Bank's P/E (price/earnings) ratio lies between 36.45 and 36.95. If you juxtapose it with the corresponding ratios of its peers, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank, the valuation doesn't seem cheap in relation to the P/E ratios of 35.88, 33.47, 36.5 and 20.16, respectively
3. Hindustan Aeronautics IPO saw only one day of subscription, wherein 24% of the shares have already been subscribed. The Hindustan Aeronautics IPO will close on March 20. The price band is seemingly higher at Rs 1,215 to Rs 1,240.
4. Though the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) valuation seems somewhat high, but it doesn't appear exorbitant in relation to the earnings it posted. The HAL earnings per share (EPS) of fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2016 are Rs 73 and Rs 42. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) P/E ratio at the lower end of IPO price band is 16.64 while the ratio at the upper end of price band is 16.99.
Also Read: Bandhan Bank IPO Subscribed 88% On Day 2: 10 Things To Know
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)