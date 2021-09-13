Vijaya Diagnostic To Debut On The Bourses Tomorrow

Vijaya Diagnostic: The shares were sold in the price band of Rs 522-531 a share.

Vijaya Diagnostic Center's initial public offering (IPO) will list on the bourses tomorrow i.e. September 13. The Kedaara Capital-backed diagnostic chain's was entirely an offer for sale of 35.69 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters, including Dr S Surenranath Reddy, Karakoram and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF I. The shares were sold in the price band of Rs 522-531 a share.

Vijaya Diagnostic Center will not receive any IPO proceeds as the primary market issue was purely an offer for sale.

Promoted by Dr S Surendranath Reddy, Vijaya Diagnostic Center is among the largest integrated diagnostic chains in south India. It offers pathology and radiology testing services at 80 diagnostic centers and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, NCR and Kolkata.

Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book running lead managers to the public issue, whereas KFintech is the registrar to the issue.