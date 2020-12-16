From SBI Cards To Burger King, These Were The Biggest IPOs Of 2020

Calendar year 2020 saw the market debut of 13 companies, starting SBI Cards and Payment Services in March. The country's IPO market slowly gained momentum following a lukewarm response to the listing of the credit card arm of the country's largest bank. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' IPO, in September, was subscribed more than 157 times the shares on offer, making it the best public offer of the year. In terms of IPO subscription, Mazagon was followed by the IPOs of Burger King India and Happiest Minds Technologies, which were subscribed almost 157 times and 151 times respectively.

In terms of listing gains, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Happiest Minds and Route Mobile were the best, with shares more than doubling in their market debuts.

Here's a recap of how India's IPO market has fared so far this year:

SBI Cards and Payment Services (Issue Price: Rs 750-755)

IPO Subscription: 26.54 times

Listing: 12.45% discount

Rossari Biotech (Issue Price: Rs 423-425)

IPO Subscription: 79.37 times

Listing: 57.47% premium

Happiest Minds Technologies (Issue Price: Rs 165-166)

IPO Subscription: 150.98 times

Listing: 110.84% premium

Route Mobile (Issue Price: Rs 345-350)

IPO Subscription: 73.30 times

Listing: 104.86% premium

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals (Issue Price: Rs 338-340)

IPO Subscription: 149.30 times

Listing: 115% premium

Computer Age Management Services (Issue Price: Rs 1,229-1,230)

IPO Subscription: 46.99 times

Listing: 23.41% premium

Angel Broking (Issue Price: Rs 305-306)

IPO Subscription: 3.94 times

Listing: 10.13% discount

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (Issue Price: Rs 135-145)

IPO Subscription: 157.41 times

Listing: 48.21% premium

UTI Asset Management Company (Issue Price: Rs 552-554)

IPO Subscription: 2.31 times

Listing: 9.75% discount

Likhitha Infrastructure (Issue Price: Rs 116-120)

IPO Subscription: 9.51 times

Listing: 8.33% premium

Equitas Small Finance Bank (Issue Price: Rs 32-33)

IPO Subscription: 1.95 times

Listing: 5.76% discount

Gland Pharma (Issue Price: Rs 1,490-1,500)

IPO Subscription: 2.06 times

Listing: 14% premium

Burger King India (Issue Prize: Rs 59-60)

IPO Subscription: 156.65 times

Listing: 92.25% premium