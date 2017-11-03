Last Day To Pre-Order IPhone X With Reliance Jio's 70% Buyback Offer

Here's all you need to know about how to avail Reliance Jio's buyback offer on iPhone X:
1) You can book the iPhone X starting from October 27, 2017 to November 3, 2017 under the Reliance Jio scheme through any of the telecom company's "Pre-Booking Options".
How To Book iPhone X
2) Currently, Reliance Jio has limited the quantity covered under this scheme to one iPhone X per order.
3) The company however has not committed to specific timelines for availability or delivery of the iPhone X.
4) Customers will have to recharge with Rs. 799 or a higher Jio tariff in order to be eligible for the offer, the company said.
How to Avail Reliance Jio Buyback Offer On iPhone X
5) Upon buying the iPhone X, users will have to enroll for the Buyback Offer by downloading the mobile app MyJio on it and registering. According to Reliance Jio, the iPhone X must be returned in "a fully functional" or working condition.
Visit Jio.com website
Steps for Pre-Booking iPhone X on jio.com
Select any of the available iPhone X variants
Enter Pincode and select quantity
Enter your personal details like Name, email ID and mobile number
Select the desired payment option
Pay the pre-booking amount of Rs. 1,999