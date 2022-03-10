Investors' Wealth Jumps By Nearly ₹ 5.4 Lakh Crores, Tracking Stocks Rally

Investors' wealth jumped by over ₹ 5.4 lakh crore early on Thursday, in line with a surge in equity benchmarks for the third straight session, even as the focus squarely remains on the state assembly elections' results in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

That comes after Wednesday's rally in domestic bourses pushed the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies to jump by ₹ 7,21,949.74 crore to ₹ 2,48,32,780.78 crore in just two days, including a rise in investors' wealth by over ₹ 2.51 lakh crores on Tuesday.

The benchmark Sensex index surged over 1,300 Points early on Thursday, while the Nifty rose to above 16,700

Markets had faced four sessions of sharp declines from February 28 to March 7.