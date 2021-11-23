Investors Should Invest Carefully In Securities Markets: SEBI Chief

SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi has said that retail investors should be careful while dealing in securities market

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Ajay Tyagi has cautioned investors about making investments on the basis of market rumours and advised them to deal with registered entities only.

His warning has come amid growing retail participation in equity markets and tremendous growth seen in new demat and trading accounts, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic induced lockdowns.

"Investors need to be careful and do their due diligence while investing in securities markets.They should not invest on the basis of market rumours and should deal only with registered intermediaries," Mr Tyagi said in a message on the ocassion of the World Investor Week 2021.

SEBI, he said, has been playing the role of educating people by undertaking various investor awareness activities.

He further said that when new investors enter the market, they expects markets to be investor-friendly and a safe place to invest in.

"Protecting investors' interest is an important mandate of SEBI. Towards this end, it has always endeavored to ensure market integrity, provide investors with simplified investment processes and have a robust investor grievance redressal mechanism," he said further.