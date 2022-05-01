Investors Can Look For Long Term Returns In IPO, Says LIC Chief: 5 Points

"LIC struggled in the first two decades to sell insurance in India. Then it gathered momentum in the 1970s and ‘80s. That was LIC 1.0. Then it adapted to the competition, which was LIC 2.0. And now this is LIC 3.0," said Mr Kumar on the IPO, last week.

"The time has come for LIC to be listed. I believe all LICians will work together to make it a huge success," he said.

Mr Kumar further said that the IPO's pricing is very attractive and investors can look forward to returns in the years to come as the company has potential for growth.

Buying LIC's share in the upcoming IPO will not just be buying into equity of an insurance company, it would also mean buying a pie of India's equity market the way it is today, Mr Kumar said while participating in a roadshow for the public offer.