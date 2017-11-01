Investors' Wealth Rises By A Record Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Stock investors on Wednesday became richer by over Rs 1 lakh crore helped by a robust broader market show where the BSE 30-share index shot up 387 points to a record high. Following smart gains in the equity market, the total market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 1.08 lakh crore to Rs 145 lakh crore -- its lifetime high level. The BSE Sensex hit a new all-time intra-day high of 33,651.52. In the end, it settled at a new closing peak of 33,600.27, up 387.14 points, or 1.17 per cent."India's historic climb in World Bank's 'ease of doing business' rankings and buoyancy in global peers provided tail wind to the domestic indices surge to yet another record high," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.India on Tuesday jumped 30 places to 100th rank in World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking.From the 30-share components, 16 ended with gains led by Bharti Airtel, SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC.Sectorally, banking, realty and metal counters did well.At the BSE, 1,516 stocks advanced, while 1,274 declined and 164 remained unchanged.Broader markets ruled high too, with the small-cap index rising 0.55 per cent and mid-cap 0.35 per cent.