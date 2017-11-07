While Global Markets Hit A New High, Sensex Sheds 360 Points, Making Investors Poorer By Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore

"Additionally, continuous negative observations by USFDA on high quality Indian pharma companies are leading to a downgrade for the sector," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
From the 30-share basket, 25 stocks ended the day with losses led by Lupin, Cipla and SBI.
Across the continent, the Dow Jones (DJIA) hit a record high at the open on Tuesday while the S&P and the Nasdaq were hovering near record levels, as earnings season winds down and investor expectations shift to a much-awaited cut in corporate taxes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.08 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 23,567.5. The S&P 500 gained 1.33 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,592.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.72 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,785.72.
