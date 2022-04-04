Stock Investors Richer By Over 3 Lakh Crore In Early Trading on Monday

Investor wealth jumps over Rs 3 lakh crore

Investors turned wealthier by more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the first hour of trading on Monday as equities rallied on the proposed merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.

Reflecting bullish investor sentiments, the 30-share key index Sensex skyrocketed 1,472.33 points or a whopping 2.46 per cent to 60,736.08 points at around 10.30 am, driven by HDFC twins.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies, also an indicator of the notional wealth of investors, surged to Rs 2,71,36,569.94 crore.

This marks a gain of over Rs 3.11 lakh crore compared to the market valuation at the close of trading on the BSE on Friday.

As per the BSE data, 137 stocks touched their 52-week high while 416 scrips reached their upper circuit.

In morning trade, 25 Sensex constituents were in the green, with HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank shares gaining up to nearly 14 per cent.