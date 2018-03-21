Invest in These Schemes To Save Income Tax Up To Rs 45,000 Before March 31, 2018

(Also Read: How To File Income Tax Returns In Three Steps By March 31, 2018)
Even if you have paid income tax as your share of TDS (tax deducted at source) via your employer, you will be eligible for a refund from the income tax department after the filing of income tax returns. Over and above of the Rs 1.50 lakh deduction allowed under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, one can claim an extra exemption of Rs 50,000 by making investments in the National Pension System (NPS). A tax payer can claim thus claim exemption of up to Rs 2 lakh on the total taxable income by investing in NPS.
By making investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, one can save tax, depending on the tax slab one falls under. In case one falls under the bracket of 5% per cent, his/her tax saving would be Rs 7,500. In case of the 20 per cent tax bracket, the tax saving would be Rs 30,000.
In case of the 30 per cent tax bracket, tax saving would be 30 per cent of Rs 1,50,000, which is Rs 45,000. One can add to it the saving on 4 per cent cess that will lead to further savings.
Exemptions Under Section 80C of the I-T Act include, but are not limited to:
1. Investment in public provident fund (PPF): Employee's share of PF contribution.
2. National saving certificates (NSCs)
3. Life Insurance Premium payment
4. ULIPS (united linked insurance plan)
5. ELSS (equity linked saving schemes)
6. Sum paid to purchase deferred annuity
7. Five year deposit scheme
8. Senior Citizens savings scheme
9. Subscription to notified securities/notified deposits scheme
10. Contribution to notified Pension Fund set up by Mutual Fund or UTI.