NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Interim Budget 2019: Income Tax Refunds To Be Processed Within 24 Hours, Says Piyush Goyal

The interim finance minister also said that the direct tax collections have risen from 6.38 lakh crores in 2013-14 to almost 12 lakh crores.

Market | | Updated: February 01, 2019 12:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Interim Budget 2019: Income Tax Refunds To Be Processed Within 24 Hours, Says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal said that the the taxpayer base has grown from 3.79 crores to 6.85 crores


Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in his budget speech on Friday that income tax refunds will be processed within 24 hours and released immediately. "Within the next two years, the assessment of all tax returns should be done electronically without any personal interface," he said while delivering the interim Budget for 2019-20.

The interim finance minister also said that the direct tax collections have risen from 6.38 lakh crores in 2013-14 to almost 12 lakh crores.

He also said that the taxpayer base has grown from 3.79 crores to 6.85 crores.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Budget 2019income tax

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget LiveBudget 2019Union BudgetInterim BudgetMarket LiveLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusIncome TaxRedmi Note 7 ProJio

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top