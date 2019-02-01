NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Interim Budget 2019: Gratuity Limit Increased To 30 Lakh Rupees, Says Piyush Goyal

The Payment of Gratuity Act is applicable to employees who have completed at least five years of continuous service in an establishment of 10 or more.

Market | | Updated: February 01, 2019 12:28 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday proposed to increase the gratuity limit to Rs 30 lakh. The gratuity limit has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, Mr Goyal said while presenting the interim budget for 2019-20 in Parliament. The additional Rs 10 lakh in gratuity comes on the back of a raise of the same magnitude in gratuity by the government last year. It had in March last year effected the double limit of tax-free gratuity in the private sector.

The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 is applicable to employees who have completed at least five years of continuous service in an establishment of 10 or more persons. (LIVE Budget Updates)

