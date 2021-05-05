InterGlobe Aviation Rises Over 1% On Fund Raising Plans

At 2:40 pm, InterGlobe Aviation shares were trading higher by 1.66 per cent on the BSE

InterGlobe Aviation shares gained more than 1 per cent on the BSE on plans to raise funds through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue. At 2:40 pm, the shares of InterGlobe Aviation were trading at Rs 1,649, higher by 1.66 per cent, on the BSE.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 7 May 2021 to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement, InterGlobe Aviation said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges post market hours on Tuesday i.e. May 4, 2021.

InterGlobe Aviation ranks as one of the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 48,589.15, stronger by 335.35 points ot 0.70 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,593.50, up 97.35 points or 0.67 per cent at the time.