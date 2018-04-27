Aditya Ghosh Resigns As IndiGo President, Rahul Bhatia Is Interim CEO IndiGo will in the coming months consider naming Gregory Taylor, as its president and chief executive officer, pending approvals.

MUMBAI: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs the country's top carrier IndiGo , said on Friday its president, Aditya Ghosh, would step down effective July 31, after being with the company for 10 years.The airline 's board will in the coming months consider naming Gregory Taylor, an airline sector veteran, as its president and chief executive officer, pending approvals.Taylor - who had an earlier stint with IndiGo and also worked in senior management roles at United Airlines and US Airways - will join IndiGo initially as a senior adviser, reporting to the airline's co-founder Rahul Bhatia.Bhatia is taking the role of interim CEO, the airline said in a statement.Ghosh has resigned as a director of InterGlobe effective April 26, the airline said.Neither the airline nor Ghosh cited a reason for his departure, but the statement quoted Ghosh saying he would embark on his "next adventure" some time in the near future. It did not elaborate.Founded in 2006 by travel entrepreneur Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, a former chief executive of US Airways, low-cost IndiGo has grown rapidly to become the country's largest airline with a market share of 39.7 per cent as of end-March.Ghosh, a trained lawyer, joined the company in 2008. IndiGo has also placed a series of aggressive orders for Airbus jets to become one of its leading global customers. It operates more than 1000 flights daily. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter