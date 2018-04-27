IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh "Asked To Quit", Rahul Bhatia Is Interim CEO Aditya Ghosh's dismissal was under consideration since the past six-seven months, sources said.

Aditya Ghosh, who led InterGlobe Aviation-operated air carrier IndiGo since 2008, resigned as the President and Whole-Time Director of the company, the airline said on Friday. Mr Ghosh, who was the President of IndiGo since 2008, was asked to quit due to recent incidents of technical snags in IndiGo aircraft and issues of misbehaviour, sources said. Rahul Bhatia was appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer while Gregory Taylor will now serve as a Senior Advisor to InterGlobe Aviation.In the coming months, IndiGo's Board will consider the appointment of Mr Taylor as President and CEO of the company, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and paperwork, stated an official statement.Mr Ghosh's dismissal was under consideration since the past six-seven months, sources said."For the last ten years, it has been a relentless, exhilarating and a most satisfying task building IndiGo. It is now time for me to step off the treadmill and sometime in the near future embark on my next adventure. I wish all my colleagues at IndiGo the very best as they move on to the next phase of growth," said Mr. Ghosh, who joined the board of IndiGo on May 30, 2007.Mr Bhatia, Interim CEO of IndiGo , said, "We are delighted at Greg's decision to rejoin the IndiGo team and welcome him back to the company. His enormous and varied experience and understanding of the complexities of the airline industry will be invaluable to our future plans. At the same time, we thank Aditya for all his hard work and contributions and for the successes that the company has enjoyed." Mr Taylor has more than 40 years of experience in large, world class airlines. During 2016 and 2017, he was the Executive Vice-President of Revenue Management and Network Planning at IndiGo. IndiGo is the country's largest domestic carrier with a market share of about 39.7 per cent.