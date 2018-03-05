FD Interest Rates Of Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank The idea is to invest money in FDs, earn a good interest rate until a specific time period and thus, not only create savings but also earn an interest income on the same.

13 Shares EMAIL PRINT Fixed deposits help people park their money with banks for attractive interest rates. Highlights Fixed deposits are of varying tenures Tax-saving FDs do not allow customers facility of premature withdrawal Regular FDs offer premature withdrawal facility



Here are the interest rates on fixed deposits (with premature withdrawal facility) offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank:



Kotak Mahindra Bank fixed deposit interest rates



INTEREST RATES FOR DOMESTIC / NRO / NRE FIXED DEPOSITS - PREMATURE WITHDRAWAL ALLOWED



The interest rates are subject to change from time to time, said Kotak Mahindra Bank on its website, kotak.com/bank. Interest Rates for Domestic / NRO / NRE fixed deposits effective from March 5, 2018 are given below:

Regular Senior Citizen* Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Less than Rs.1 Crore# Annualised Yield Less than Rs.1 Crore# Annualised Yield 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 3.50% 4.00% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.00% 4.50% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.40% 5.40% 5.90% 5.90% 91 - 120 Days 6.00% 6.00% 6.50% 6.50% 121 - 179 days 6.25% 6.25% 6.75% 6.75% 180 Days 6.60% 6.60% 7.10% 7.10% 181 Days to 269 Days 6.70% 6.81% 7.20% 7.33% 270 Days 6.70% 6.81% 7.20% 7.33% 271 Days to 363 Days 6.70% 6.81% 7.20% 7.33% 364 Days 6.70% 6.81% 7.20% 7.33% 365 Days to 389 Days 6.80% 6.98% 7.30% 7.50% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 6.90% 7.08% 7.40% 7.61% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 6.80% 6.98% 7.30% 7.50% 23 Months 6.80% 6.98% 7.30% 7.50% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 6.70% 6.87% 7.20% 7.40% 2 years- less than 3 years 6.70% 6.87% 7.20% 7.40% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.50% 6.66% 7.00% 7.19% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.50% 6.66% 7.00% 7.19% 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.25% 6.40% 6.75% 6.92%

State Bank of India (SBI) fixed deposit interest rates

revised its interest rates on retail



The revised



(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year 6.4 6.9 Above 1 year to 455 days 6.4 6.9 456 days to less than 2 years 6.4 6.9 2 years to less than 3 years 6.5 7 3 years to less than 5 years 6.5 7 5 years and up to 10 years 6.5 7

ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore), according to icicibank.com

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f December 11, 2017 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 6.5 7 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 6.5 7 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 6.5 7

HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates

Domestic / NRO / NRE Term Deposits, according to hdfcbank.com Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.50% 6.00% 46 - 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 - 90 days 5.75% 6.25% 91 days - 6 months 5.75% 6.25% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 mnths 4 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 9 months 16 days

6.25% 6.75% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 1 year 4 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.25% 6.75% 1 Year 16 days 6.25% 6.75% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 6.25% 6.75% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 Years 16 days 6.00% 6.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 6.00% 6.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 6.00% 6.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

Axis Bank fixed deposit interest rates



Axis Bank's fixed deposit interest rates are effective from March 5, 2018, according to its website, axisbank.com.



The following are the interest rates offered by Axis Bank on deposits less than Rs 5 crore:





Serial no. PERIOD INTEREST RATES (% P.A.) INTEREST RATE ON DEPOSITS

BELOW RS. 1 CRORE INTEREST RATES ON DEPOSITS OF

RS. 1 CRORE < RS.5 CRORES 1. 7 days to 14 days 3.50 5.50 2. 15 days to 29 days 3.50 5.50 3. 30 days to 45 days 5.50 6.00 4. 46 days to 60 days 6.00 6.30 5. 61 days < 3 months 6.00 6.50 6. 3 months < 4 months 6.00 7.05 7. 4 months < 5 months 6.00 7.00 8. 5 months < 6 months 6.00 7.00 9. 6 months < 7 months 6.25 7.00 10. 7 months < 8 months 6.25 7.00 11. 8 months < 9 months 6.25 7.00 12. 9 months < 10 months 6.50 7.00 13 10 months < 11 months 6.50 7.00 14. 11 months < 1 year 6.50 7.00 15. 1 year < 13 months 6.75 7.15 16. 13 months < 14 months 6.75 7.00 17. 14 months < 15 months 6.75 7.00 18. 15 months < 16 months 6.75 7.00 19. 16 months < 17 months 6.75 7.00 20. 17 months < 18 months 6.90 7.00 21. 18 Months < 2 years 6.90 7.00 22. 2 years < 30 months 6.90 7.00 23. 30 months < 3 years 6.90 6.50 24. 3 years < 5 years 6.90 6.50 25. 5 years to 10 years 6.90 6.50

Axis Bank fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens for deposits less than Rs 5 crore with effect from March 5, 2018: Serial no. PERIOD INTEREST RATES (70 P.A.) INTEREST RATE ON DEPOSITS

BELOW RS. I CRORE

3.50 INTEREST RATES ON DEPOSITS OF

RS. 1 CRORE < RS .5 CRORES

5.50 1. 7 days to 14 days 2. 15 days to 29 days 3.50 5.50 3. 30 days to 45 days 5.50 6.00 4. 46 days to 60 days 6.00 6.30 5. 61 days < 3 months 6.00 6.50 6. 3 months < 4 months 6.00 7.05 7. 4 months < 5 months 6.00 7.00 8. 5 months < 6 months 6.00 7.00 9. 6 months < 7 months 6.50 7.25 10. 7 months <8 months 6.50 7.25 11. 8 months < 9 months 6.50 7.25 12. 9 months < 10 months 6.75 7.25 13 10 months < 11 months 6.75 7.25 14. 11 months < I year 6.75 7.25 15. I year < 13 months 7.40 7.80 16. 13 months < 14 months 7.40 7.65 17. 14 months < 15 months 7.40 7.65 18. 15 months < 16 months 7.40 7.65 19. 16 months < 17 months 7.40 7.65 20. 17 months < 18 months 7.55 7.65 21. 18 Months < 2 years 7.55 7.65 22. 2 years < 30 months 7.55 7.65 23. 30 months < 3 years 7.40 7.00 24. 3 years < 5 years 7.40 7.00 25. 5 years to 10 years 7.40 7.00

FDs offer more security as compared to savings instruments that are linked to markets like stocks and bonds.



