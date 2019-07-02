After End Of Tightening Cycle, Emerging Market Central Banks Keep Cutting Rates

The RBI has lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points each three times this year

Emerging market central banks accelerated interest rate cuts in June, with policymakers rushing to trim benchmarks as major central banks including the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank adopted a more dovish tone.

Interest rate moves by central banks across a group of 37 developing economies showed a net five rate cuts last month -- the largest number since September 2017.

In May, developing market central banks recorded a net two rate cuts.

The fifth month of net rate cuts follows a tightening cycle that ended in early 2019.

Then, interest rate hikes by emerging market central banks outstripped or matched cuts for nine straight months as they battled the fallout from a strong dollar, rising inflation and softer currencies.

The Reserve Bank of India has lowered the repo rate - the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks - by 25 basis points in each of its three consecutive bi-monthly policy reviews.

