Interest Rate-Sensitive Stocks Edge Lower After RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged

The RBI meeting came amid deepening concerns about growth and and weak public finances

The interest rate sensitive stocks have edged lower after the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent and lowered FY20 real GDP growth estimate to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent. The BSE Auto index has shed 86 points or 0.4% at 17,838 and the BSE Bankex has weakened by 200 points or 0.5 per cent at 36,222. In the auto space, M&M weakened by 0.2% at Rs 524, Maruti Suzuki shed 0.4% at Rs 7042 and Tata Motors lost 1.4% at Rs 167. In the banking space, ICICI Bank gained by 0.5% at Rs 532, while HDFC Bank lost 0.5 per cent at Rs 1245. The BSE Sensex is at 40,802, down by 47 points and the Nifty is at 12,103, down 29 points.

The meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das came amid deepening concerns about growth, financial stability and weak public finances.

India's GDP or gross domestic product expanded 4.5 per cent in the July-September period, marking the slowest pace of growth in six and a half years. Moreover, the headline inflation has crossed the RBI's 4 per cent medium-term target for the first time in more than a year, driven by a spike in food prices. Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the fundamentals of the economy remain strong, although many financial institutions have lowered their growth forecasts amid a broad-based slowdown.