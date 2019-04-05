Looking For Higher FD Returns Than Commercial Banks? Compare Interest Rates Here

Bank FD rates: Small finance banks often pay interest at rates higher than commercial banks

Did you know that small finance banks often pay interest on fixed deposits (term deposit) at higher rates than commercial banks? Small finance banks, which are aimed primarily at financial inclusion, often pay higher returns on fixed deposits (FDs) compared to private and public sector commercial banks, such as State Bank of India. Small finance banks, including Ujjivan, Equitas, Utkarsh, Jana and Capital, offer interest at the rate of 5-9 per cent on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, according to their websites. (Also read: SBI tax saving fixed deposit account interest rates and other key details)

Here's a comparison of interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore paid by few small finance banks:

Equitas

Term Interest rate with effect from November 1, 2018 7 - 14 days 5.00% 15 - 29 days 5.50% 30 - 45 days 6.00% 46 - 62 days 6.25% 63 - 90 days 6.25% 91 - 120 days 6.50% 121 - 180 days 6.50% 181 - 210 days 6.75% 211 - 270 days 6.75% 271 - 364 days 7.50% 1 year to 18 months 8.50% 18 months 1 day to 2 years 8.75% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 8.80% 3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00% 4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00% (Source: equitasbank.com)

Utkarsh

Term Interest rate with effect from February 28, 2019 General public Senior citizen 7 Days to 15 days 5.00% 5.50% 16 Days to 28 Days 5.00% 5.50% 29 Days to 45 Days 5.00% 5.50% 46 Days to 90 Days 5.75% 6.25% 91 Days to 120 Days 7.00% 7.50% 121 Days to 180 Days 7.00% 7.50% 181 Days to 210 Days 7.25% 7.75% 211 Days to 270 Days 7.25% 7.75% 271 Days to less than 1 Year 7.50% 8.00% 1 Year to 455 Days 8.50% 9.00% 456 Days to less than 2 years 9.00% 9.50% 2 Years to less than 3 Years 7.85% 8.35% 3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 8.00% 8.50% More than 5 Years to 10 Years 7.00% 7.50% (Source: utkarsh.bank)

Ujjivan

Term Interest rate with effect from February 27, 2019 7 Days to 29 Days 5.50% 30 Days to 89 Days 6.25% 90 Days to 179 Days 6.75% 180 Days to 364 Days 7.50% 1 Year to 2 Years 8.30% 2 Years and 1 Day to 734 Days 7.50% 735 Days 8.25% 736 Days to 798 Days 7.50% 799 Days 8.60% 800 Days to 3 Years 7.50% 3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years 7.00% 5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years 6.50% Additional Interest Rate for Senior Citizens 0.50% (Source: ujjivansfb.in)

Jana

Term Interest rate General public Senior citizen 7 days to 45 days 6.00% 6.60% 46 days to 60 days 6.50% 7.10% 61 days to 180 days 7.00% 7.60% 181 days to 365 days 8.50% 9.10% More than 1 year up to 2 years 8.50% 9.10% More than 2 years up to 3 years 8.50% 9.10% 3 years 9.00% 9.60% More than 3 years up to 5 years 8.50% 9.10% More than 5 years up to 10 years 7.00% 7.60% (Source: janabank.com)

Capital

Term Interest rate with effect from March 14, 2019 General public Senior citizen 15 Days to 30 Days 5.40% 5.90% 31 Days to 45 Days 5.75% 6.25% 46 Days to 89 Days 6.50% 7.00% 90 Days to 179 Days 6.85% 7.35% 180 Days to less than 1 Year 7.15% 7.65% 1 Year to less than 5 Years 7.80% 8.30% 5 Years and upto 10 Years 7.65% 8.15% Special category 400 Days 8.00% 8.50% 900 Days 7.85% 8.35% (Source: capitalbank.co.in)

Here's a look at the interest rates paid by State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, on fixed deposits:

SBI

Term Interest rates for general public with effect from February 22, 2019 Interest rates for senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8% 7.3% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8% 7.3% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8% 7.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% (Source: sbi.co.in)

(Also read: Axis Bank revises FD interest rates)

While small finance banks offer maturities comparable with those in fixed deposits in major commercial banks, the interest rates paid by the small finance banks are often higher compared to their larger peers, say financial experts.

