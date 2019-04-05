NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Looking For Higher FD Returns Than Commercial Banks? Compare Interest Rates Here

Small finance banks often pay higherreturnson fixed deposits (FDs) compared to private and public sector commercial banks such as SBI.

Your Money | | Updated: April 05, 2019 09:05 IST
Bank FD rates: Small finance banks often pay interest at rates higher than commercial banks


Did you know that small finance banks often pay interest on fixed deposits (term deposit) at higher rates than commercial banks? Small finance banks, which are aimed primarily at financial inclusion, often pay higher returns on fixed deposits (FDs) compared to private and public sector commercial banks, such as State Bank of India. Small finance banks, including Ujjivan, Equitas, Utkarsh, Jana and Capital, offer interest at the rate of 5-9 per cent on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore, according to their websites. (Also read: SBI tax saving fixed deposit account interest rates and other key details)

Here's a comparison of interest rates on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore paid by few small finance banks:

Equitas

TermInterest rate with effect from November 1, 2018
7 - 14 days5.00%
15 - 29 days5.50%
30 - 45 days6.00%
46 - 62 days6.25%
63 - 90 days6.25%
91 - 120 days6.50%
121 - 180 days6.50%
181 - 210 days6.75%
211 - 270 days6.75%
271 - 364 days7.50%
1 year to 18 months8.50%
18 months 1 day to 2 years8.75%
2 years 1 day to 3 years8.80%
3 years 1 day to 4 years7.00%
4 years 1 day to 5 years7.00%
5 years 1 day to 10 years7.00%
(Source: equitasbank.com)

Utkarsh

TermInterest rate with effect from February 28, 2019
General publicSenior citizen
7 Days to 15 days5.00%5.50%
16 Days to 28 Days5.00%5.50%
29 Days to 45 Days5.00%5.50%
46 Days to 90 Days5.75%6.25%
91 Days to 120 Days7.00%7.50%
121 Days to 180 Days7.00%7.50%
181 Days to 210 Days7.25%7.75%
211 Days to 270 Days7.25%7.75%
271 Days to less than 1 Year7.50%8.00%
1 Year to 455 Days8.50%9.00%
456 Days to less than 2 years9.00%9.50%
2 Years to less than 3 Years7.85%8.35%
3 Years to less than 5 Years7.00%7.50%
5 Years8.00%8.50%
More than 5 Years to 10 Years7.00%7.50%
(Source: utkarsh.bank)

Ujjivan

TermInterest rate with effect from February 27, 2019
7 Days to 29 Days5.50%
30 Days to 89 Days6.25%
90 Days to 179 Days6.75%
180 Days to 364 Days7.50%
1 Year to 2 Years8.30%
2 Years and 1 Day to 734 Days7.50%
735 Days8.25%
736 Days to 798 Days7.50%
799 Days8.60%
800 Days to 3 Years7.50%
3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years7.00%
5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years6.50%
Additional Interest Rate for Senior Citizens0.50%
(Source: ujjivansfb.in)

Jana

TermInterest rate
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days6.00%6.60%
46 days to 60 days6.50%7.10%
61 days to 180 days7.00%7.60%
181 days to 365 days8.50%9.10%
More than 1 year up to 2 years8.50%9.10%
More than 2 years up to 3 years8.50%9.10%
3 years9.00%9.60%
More than 3 years up to 5 years8.50%9.10%
More than 5 years up to 10 years7.00%7.60%
(Source: janabank.com)

Capital

TermInterest rate with effect from March 14, 2019
General publicSenior citizen
15 Days to 30 Days5.40%5.90%
31 Days to 45 Days5.75%6.25%
46 Days to 89 Days6.50%7.00%
90 Days to 179 Days6.85%7.35%
180 Days to less than 1 Year7.15%7.65%
1 Year to less than 5 Years7.80%8.30%
5 Years and upto 10 Years7.65%8.15%
Special category
400 Days8.00%8.50%
900 Days7.85%8.35%
(Source: capitalbank.co.in)

Here's a look at the interest rates paid by State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, on fixed deposits:

SBI

TermInterest rates for general public with effect from February 22, 2019Interest rates for senior citizens
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.8%7.3%
2 years to less than 3 years6.8%7.3%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

(Also read: Axis Bank revises FD interest rates)

While small finance banks offer maturities comparable with those in fixed deposits in major commercial banks, the interest rates paid by the small finance banks are often higher compared to their larger peers, say financial experts.



